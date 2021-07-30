NBA: Mac McClung joins the Los Angeles Lakers

The showstopper from Southwest Virginia is getting a chance to showcase his skills for the Lake Show.

Mac McClung did not get selected in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, but the Gate City High School graduate has joined the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted free agent.

Shortly after the two-round, 60-pick draft concluded, McClung revealed the news via his Twitter page at 1:21 a.m. with a photo of himself in a Lakers uniform alongside the team’s logo. “Thank you God for the opportunity! Let’s get to work,” McClung wrote.

The 21-year-old McClung was unable to be reached for comment on Friday.

McClung took part in a pre-draft workout with the Lakers on July 17 and the brass from the Western Conference powerhouse that owns 17 NBA titles must have liked what they saw. Los Angeles traded the only draft pick it possessed on Thursday and inked McClung, Joel Ayayi (Gonzaga), Austin Reaves (Oklahoma) and Chaundee Brown (Michigan) as non-drafted free agents.

The next step for McClung will come soon as he plays for the storied franchise in the Las Vegas Summer League, beginning Aug. 8 with a game against the Phoenix Suns that will be televised by ESPN2.