NBA: Mac McClung joins the Los Angeles Lakers

The showstopper from Southwest Virginia is getting a chance to showcase his skills for the Lake Show.
Mac McClung did not get selected in Thursday night’s NBA Draft, but the Gate City High School graduate has joined the Los Angeles Lakers as an undrafted free agent.
Shortly after the two-round, 60-pick draft concluded, McClung revealed the news via his Twitter page at 1:21 a.m. with a photo of himself in a Lakers uniform alongside the team’s logo. “Thank you God for the opportunity! Let’s get to work,” McClung wrote.
The 21-year-old McClung was unable to be reached for comment on Friday.
McClung took part in a pre-draft workout with the Lakers on July 17 and the brass from the Western Conference powerhouse that owns 17 NBA titles must have liked what they saw. Los Angeles traded the only draft pick it possessed on Thursday and inked McClung, Joel Ayayi (Gonzaga), Austin Reaves (Oklahoma) and Chaundee Brown (Michigan) as non-drafted free agents.
The next step for McClung will come soon as he plays for the storied franchise in the Las Vegas Summer League, beginning Aug. 8 with a game against the Phoenix Suns that will be televised by ESPN2.
“I’m excited to see what he can do in summer league,” said Harrison Faigen, Editor-in-Chief of the Lakers blog “Silver Screen and Roll.” “Given that the Lakers have no draft picks on their roster, he should get a real chance there to showcase what he can do, both for the Lakers and the other 29 teams in the NBA.”
Training camp opens on Sept. 28 as McClung will be playing alongside LeBron James, Anthony Davis and the newly-acquired Russell Westbrook in attempting to earn a roster spot. If he doesn’t, McClung could get assigned to the South Bay Lakers, the club’s G League affiliate located in El Segundo.
There’s a possibility some lucrative deals from clubs overseas could also pour in as wel.
McClung averaged 15.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game during the 2020-21 season for the Texas Tech Raiders as they went 18-11 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament. He was selected as the Big 12 Conference’s newcomer of the year.
The 6-foot-2 guard spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Georgetown University and averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists over the course of 79 games at the DI level.
Chris Beard, McClung’s coach at Texas Tech this past season, gave his former player an endorsement. “Mac McClung will play in the NBA. Remember I said it. Never underestimate love of the game & competitiveness. Keep grinding,” Beard wrote on his Twitter page.
McClung scored a VHSL record 2,801 career points, led the Blue Devils to the 2018 Class 2 state championship, set numerous state records and packed gyms wherever he went during his time with the Blue Devils. His high school highlight reel on YouTube has more than 2.5 million views at last check.
“It’s so exciting to see him living his dreams and L.A. is obviously a great place to do that,” said Zac Ervin, McClung’s high school teammate who currently plays at Elon University. “His mentality and approach to the game is what’s got him to this point and I have no doubt it will continue to carry him to success at this level. … I can’t wait to watch him do his thing.”
Nineteen different players logged minutes for the Lakers last season and five of those guys made the NBA despite not being selected in the league’s draft, most notably Alex Caruso and Wesley Matthews.
McClung is attempting to join a small fraternity.
Only two guys who attended public high school in Southwest Virginia or Northeast Tennessee have played in NBA regular-season games: Keokee, Virginia, native Jim Palmer got in 196 games for the Cincinnati Royals and New York Knicks from 1958-1961 and Bobby Hogsett, who attended now-defunct Holston Valley High School in Sullivan County, Tennessee, and had a seven-game stint with the Detroit Pistons in 1967.
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570