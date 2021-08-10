 Skip to main content
NBA: Mac McClung (Gate City) signed by Lakers
NBA: Mac McClung (Gate City) signed by Lakers

Mac McClung

Mac McClung eyes the hoop while being defended closely during the G League Elite Camp in Chicago in June.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO BY RANDY BELICE, NBA ENTERTAINMENT

The Los Angeles Lakers officially signed non-drafted free agent Mac McClung on Tuesday, announcing the move in a press release.

The former Gate City High School star averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals during a collegiate career spent at Georgetown University and Texas Tech. He was an Associated Press honorable mention All-American during the 2020-21 season at Texas Tech.

McClung graduated Gate City as the VHSL’s career scoring leader.

The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in three NBA Summer League games for the Lakers. He will be back on the court Wednesday against the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. in a contest televised by ESPN2.

