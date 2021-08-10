NBA: Mac McClung (Gate City) signed by Lakers

The former Gate City High School star averaged 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.0 steals during a collegiate career spent at Georgetown University and Texas Tech. He was an Associated Press honorable mention All-American during the 2020-21 season at Texas Tech.

The 6-foot-2 guard is averaging 9.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 steals in three NBA Summer League games for the Lakers. He will be back on the court Wednesday against the New York Knicks at 10 p.m. in a contest televised by ESPN2.