NBA: Jordan Floyd (King. U) has 16-point, 5-assist, 3-steal effort for Lakers in Summer League loss to Detroit; Mac McClung (Gate City) finishes with 3 points, 4 assists

LAS VEGAS – A guy from a local school with a penchant for scoring in bunches lit it up for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night and it wasn’t Mac McClung.
Former King University star Jordan Floyd finished with a 16-point, five-assist, three-steal, four-turnover stat line for the Lakers in their 103-86 loss to the Detroit Pistons in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League.
It was Floyd’s top performance this summer for the Lakers as he was 6-for-11 from the field and 2-for-3 from the free throw line in scoring a team-high for Los Angeles. Floyd was a 2020 NCAA Division II All-American at King and spent this past season playing professionally for Orlandina in Italy.
One of the 6-foot-2 Floyd’s assists resulted in a basket for McClung, the Gate City High School graduate, who took a pass from his teammate and knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:11 remaining in the second quarter.
It was the only shot McClung made as he finished with three points on 1-of-5 shooting. He also had four assists, one rebound and two turnovers.
Floyd hadn’t even played in the Lakers’ 86-84 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. McClung finished with two points on 1-of-5 shooting, three assists, one rebound and one turnover in that game.
Saben Lee scored 22 points and five assists and Luke Garza had 20 points and 14 rebounds for Detroit.
Cade Cunningham (calf soreness) and Killian Hayes (concussion protocol) did not play for the Pistons and have been ruled out for the team's final Summer League game Monday. Cunningham was the No. 1 in July's drafts and Hayes was the No. 7 overall pick in 2020.
Tres Tinkle had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Lakers.
Saddiq Bey, who finished fourth in the rookie of the year voting last season, had 13 points, six assists and four steals for the Pistons. Spencer Littleson scored 17 points and Jamorko Pickett added 13 points and eight rebounds.
Pickett and McClung were once teammates at Georgetown University.
The Lakers (2-2) will wrap up their Summer League schedule on Tuesday.