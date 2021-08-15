NBA: Jordan Floyd (King. U) has 16-point, 5-assist, 3-steal effort for Lakers in Summer League loss to Detroit; Mac McClung (Gate City) finishes with 3 points, 4 assists

LAS VEGAS – A guy from a local school with a penchant for scoring in bunches lit it up for the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night and it wasn’t Mac McClung.

Former King University star Jordan Floyd finished with a 16-point, five-assist, three-steal, four-turnover stat line for the Lakers in their 103-86 loss to the Detroit Pistons in the NBA’s Las Vegas Summer League.

It was Floyd’s top performance this summer for the Lakers as he was 6-for-11 from the field and 2-for-3 from the free throw line in scoring a team-high for Los Angeles. Floyd was a 2020 NCAA Division II All-American at King and spent this past season playing professionally for Orlandina in Italy.

One of the 6-foot-2 Floyd’s assists resulted in a basket for McClung, the Gate City High School graduate, who took a pass from his teammate and knocked down a 3-pointer with 6:11 remaining in the second quarter.

It was the only shot McClung made as he finished with three points on 1-of-5 shooting. He also had four assists, one rebound and two turnovers.

Floyd hadn’t even played in the Lakers’ 86-84 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. McClung finished with two points on 1-of-5 shooting, three assists, one rebound and one turnover in that game.