NBA: Bulls best Pacers, but Mac McClung (Gate City) doesn't get in game for Chicago

Rookie Ayo Dosunmu, who also returned from the health and safety protocols, came off the bench to score six points in 24 minutes.

Chicago was without starter Lonzo Ball and reserves Alfonzo McKinnie and Tony Bradley, who entered health and safety protocols on Sunday. Ball was the only player to appear in all 29 games before Sunday.

The Bulls were also without coach Billy Donovan, who entered the protocols on Friday. Assistant Chris Fleming filled in.

The Pacers were without leading scorer Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) and Jeremy Lamb (wrist).

Indiana won 109-77 in the first meeting between the teams, on Nov. 22 at the United Center.

Chicago got off to a hot shooting start in the opening periods and led 63-48 at the half.

Indiana turned up the defensive pressure at the start of the second half and pulled within 83-75 with just under two minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Coby White hit a pair of free throws and DeRozan added a 14-footer to build the lead back to 87-75, but the Pacers scored the final four points of the quarter to make it 87-79 entering the fourth.