Mac McClung had a magical 2022-23 season.

He’ll begin the 2023-24 campaign with the Orlando Magic.

The Gate City High School graduate has signed a partially guaranteed deal with Orlando according to Shams Charania of The Athletic in what will be the 6-foot-2 guard’s third professional season.

McClung won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, played a starring role in helping the Delaware Blue Coats claim the G League championship and played well in two games for the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

This will be McClung’s fifth organization since turning pro in 2021 following two collegiate seasons at Georgetown University and one at Texas Tech. He’s previously spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors and Philly.

McClung averaged 18.9 points, 5.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds per contest in the G League regular-season last winter and went for 30 points, eight assists and four rebounds in Delaware’s title-clinching win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers on April 6 in Texas.

The next day he played for Philadelphia against the Atlanta Hawks and scored five points.

He closed the regular season by producing a 20-point, nine-assist, nine-rebound performance in a 134-105 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on April 9.

Of course all of that was overshadowed by his performance in February when he emphatically won the NBA Dunk Contest in Salt Lake City and set social media afire. He got a perfect score on three of his four jams.

McClung has been earning national attention since his days at Gate City, when he helped the Blue Devils win the VHSL Class 2 state title in 2018.

He played in one game apiece with the Chicago Bulls and L.A. Lakers during the 2021-22 season and was the G League rookie of the year after a stellar showing for the South Bay Lakers.

Orlando has a glut of guards on its roster at the moment, including former Oak Hill Academy star Cole Anthony. The Eastern Conference club finished 34-48 last season and hasn’t made the playoffs since 2020.

The Magic open training camp on Oct. 2. The first preseason game is Oct. 17 against New Orleans.