Navigating VHSL postseason basketball tournaments in current climate as tensions high will be challenge

Honaker’s girls had the same scenario unfold as the Tigers were just hours from tipping off against Surry County in the state finals when they found out they would be crowned co-champions instead.

Honaker hopes to avoid bad luck this time around.

“ All season we just have tried to be thankful we are given the chance to play and we want to make the most of every time we take the floor for a practice or a game,” Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller said. “Our school and our basketball team have tried to take every precaution throughout the season thus far to keep everyone safe, but we definitely want to be even more vigilant going forward. We know that a quarantine would end our season. We are praying for safety for everyone.”

What will those teams not playing a district tournament do to stay sharp?

“ We will practice and we will practice hard,” Moore said. “We’ve had limited practice time this year. We will try to simulate game situations a lot. We will probably tweak some things as well, just so we have everything in place we want to do and how we want to do it.”

As usual, regional tournament formats are being decided by each individual region.