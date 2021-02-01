Navigating VHSL postseason basketball tournaments in current climate as tensions high will be challenge

The postseason has officially arrived for Virginia High School League basketball teams and the anxiety and tension that usually accompanies playoff time has been heightened as state champions will be crowned amid a coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
It’s still a win-or-go-home proposition for squads moving forward, but a positive test for COVID-19 or an exposure that results in quarantine could end a team’s season in the district, regional or state tournament.
The ramifications of such a scenario unfolding are enough to make coaches and athletes shudder and you can bet social distancing and mask wearing will be preached even more than before in the scouting reports.
“ We have been following the rules our school division has put in place for us from the beginning,” said Union boys basketball coach Zack Moore. “We talk about it daily with our guys and how they have to sacrifice some this year on personal stuff, just to make sure we get to play. We will continue to do those things and probably emphasize them a bit more.”
In a season that has been unlike any other, the district tournaments will be unlike those in previous years as well.
The Mountain 7 District announced last Friday it was canceling its tournament after Abingdon and Lee High were quarantined after an exposure. AHS and Lee will be back in time for their respective regional tourneys.
The Black Diamond District tournaments will feature just one varsity game in boys and girls with the second and third seeds playing each other and the winner earning the league’s second bid to the Region 1D tournament.
J.I. Burton, the Cumberland District regular-season champion in boys, opted out of the league tournament on Monday since the Raiders had already secured a regional tournament bid. The winner of the five-team Cumberland District tourney will now earn the league’s other spot in the Region 1D tournament.
That comes on the heels of a regular season that had starts and stops since officially beginning on Dec. 21.
A few squads from far Southwest Virginia were able to play their allotted 14 games, while some area schools played as few as five contests.
Auburn of the Mountain Empire District had the most unique case in Class 1 as the Eagles only got to play three games against schools within their county. The boys team beat Eastern Montgomery (Jan. 25) and Christiansburg (Jan. 27), while losing to Blacksburg (Jan. 25).
“ We had to play all of the games in masks, so it was an adjustment,” said Auburn coach Terry Millirons.
Both the boys and girls teams at the school will be seeded sixth in the MED tournament.
Auburn beat Eastside and Grundy in last season’s state tournament, but when Gov. Ralph Northam issued a state of emergency on March 12 due to the pandemic, the Eagles were crowned Class 1 boys hoops co-champions.
Honaker’s girls had the same scenario unfold as the Tigers were just hours from tipping off against Surry County in the state finals when they found out they would be crowned co-champions instead.
Honaker hopes to avoid bad luck this time around.
“ All season we just have tried to be thankful we are given the chance to play and we want to make the most of every time we take the floor for a practice or a game,” Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller said. “Our school and our basketball team have tried to take every precaution throughout the season thus far to keep everyone safe, but we definitely want to be even more vigilant going forward. We know that a quarantine would end our season. We are praying for safety for everyone.”
What will those teams not playing a district tournament do to stay sharp?
“ We will practice and we will practice hard,” Moore said. “We’ve had limited practice time this year. We will try to simulate game situations a lot. We will probably tweak some things as well, just so we have everything in place we want to do and how we want to do it.”
As usual, regional tournament formats are being decided by each individual region.
The Region 2D hoops tourney will stay the same with eight teams – four apiece from the Mountain 7 and Southwest Districts. The Region 1D field has been shrunk from nine teams to six.
The state tournament will have a completely different look too since the finals will not be contested at Richmond’s Siegel Center. Whoever wins state semifinal games between the Region C and D champions will host the championship game against the winner of the matchups between Region A and B teams.
That could mean state basketball finals would be held in far Southwest Virginia for the first time since 1996 and 1997 when the Group A and AA girls hoops state semifinals and finals were held at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den.
VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said last week in a telephone interview that the Executive Committee planned to meet this week to discuss about how fans would be handled for state tournament basketball games.
The VHSL Class 1, 2 and 3 state wrestling tournaments at the Salem Civic Center (Feb. 18-20), the Class 1/2 and Class 3 indoor track and field championships at Liberty University (March 2-3) and Class 1/2 and Class 3 swimming and diving championships at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center (Feb. 9, 11, 14) will take place without fans in attendance.
Keep in mind that in the midst of all that, football practice starts on Thursday as teams begin preparations for a season that will run from February until May 1.
There are sure to be many more adjustments to these well-laid plans and through Sunday, 72 VHSL schools had opted out of the winter sports season altogether.
As for those basketball squads that are still playing, they will keep on keeping on and try to see the season through.
“ None of this could have happened with all of the hard work of our principals, athletic directors, coaches and athletes,” Haun said. “Not surprised. We have great people and those who work in schools are rule-followers. They’ve done what they’ve had to do to get to play and put the effort into this.”
They’ll also continue to hope for the best.
“ I don’t want anyone to have their season ended by quarantine,” Moore said. “This is a different year, but it’s about these kids getting a chance to compete and an opportunity to win games and a title.”