NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: State champ Sarah Thompson of Gate City inks with ETSU women's basketball team

“We have a lot of talent in this area in Southwest Virginia for sure. Coach Ezell and her staff have been very involved in everything Sarah has been doing for the last couple of years,” Houseright said. “They have really recruited her hard and that is very complementary to Sarah and to Southwest Virginia and for her to be able to go over and represent our area is tremendous.”

With her college decision completed, Thompson now wants to focus on a state championship repeat, with hopes that the season will able to start as scheduled in December despite coronavirus cases surging in the region.

“It was great to be a state champion, but this season is up next and hopefully we can be state champions again, but we have just got to work hard,” said Thompson, whose Blue Devils are slated to open practice on Dec. 7, with games beginning two weeks later. “I am just keeping my mind open and being hopeful we can play in my senior year.’

Houseright echoes those sentiments. Only two state championship games were completed last March in Richmond before the season was shut down, with one of those being the Blue Devils defeating Luray to finish on top.