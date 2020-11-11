NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Lebanon ace pitcher Matthew Buchanan signs with UVa Cavaliers

LEBANON, Va. – It was a moment Lebanon's Matthew Buchanan had been anticipating. After verbally committing to the University of Virginia during his freshman year, he signed on the dotted line on Wednesday to play baseball for the Cavaliers.
“ This is pretty exciting to put it all on paper,” Buchanan said. “I love the game, I’m very blessed to have the chance to play at Virginia. I’m looking forward to getting up there and to keep pursuing my career.”
It hasn’t been an easy trek for Buchanan to reach Division 1. He works tirelessly, year-round at his craft. Buchanan has traveled all over the country playing travel ball. He played with Team Elite his first two years and has played with the Kansas City Royals scout team over the summer the last two years.
Buchanan has been dominating throughout his high school career. He hasn’t suffered a loss on the mound for the Pioneers.
He had an extraordinary freshman season, with a 5-0 record, 79 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched, only allowing eight hits and five earned runs, with a 0.89 ERA. He also had a .400 batting average offensively.
He was more dominating his sophomore campaign, going 11-0 with one save. In 71 innings pitched, he allowed only 23 hits with five earned runs with 132 strikeouts and a 0.49 ERA. Again, was also a factor on offense hitting .386.
He has 11 career shutouts, with four complete game no-hitters and two combined no-hitters.
“ To be honest, I really don’t know if Matthew Buchanan knows how good he really is,” said Pioneer baseball coach Doc Adams, who has been at Lebanon 36 years. “I’ve seen a lot of good baseball players, but Matthew is effortless.
“ You don’t think he’s doing what he’s doing, the kid has a lot of talent and I’m not just saying that. He’s going to get better and stronger. I mean he’s going to Virginia to play baseball, a pitcher in the ACC, that’s pretty big.”
In his final game as a sophomore in 2019, he tossed a complete game in a 11-1 win over Page County and highly touted pitching prospect T.R. Williams, a Virginia Tech signee to propel Lebanon to the state title game where they lost to Chatham.
“ That was a memorable game to say the least,” stated Buchanan. “They had a lot of talent, you like being tested as an athlete to see how you hold up. I came out on top that time, but he may the next time. I’m actually pretty good friends with T.R. now, we’ve worked out together.”
As was the case across most of the nation, missing a high school season his junior year in 2020 stings.
“ It wasn’t fun to say the least,” Buchanan said. “We worked hard all off-season trying to get ready, but you have to put it behind you and get ready for the next year.”
Hopefully 2021 will be different. High School baseball practice is scheduled to begin April 12 with the first games slated for April 26 in Virginia.
“ I want to make the most of the last season I have here,” commented Buchanan. “I have a great group of talented guys here with me, we would love to get back to another state championship game. I just want to soak it all up as much as I can.”
