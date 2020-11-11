NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Lebanon ace pitcher Matthew Buchanan signs with UVa Cavaliers

He has 11 career shutouts, with four complete game no-hitters and two combined no-hitters.

“ To be honest, I really don’t know if Matthew Buchanan knows how good he really is,” said Pioneer baseball coach Doc Adams, who has been at Lebanon 36 years. “I’ve seen a lot of good baseball players, but Matthew is effortless.

“ You don’t think he’s doing what he’s doing, the kid has a lot of talent and I’m not just saying that. He’s going to get better and stronger. I mean he’s going to Virginia to play baseball, a pitcher in the ACC, that’s pretty big.”

In his final game as a sophomore in 2019, he tossed a complete game in a 11-1 win over Page County and highly touted pitching prospect T.R. Williams, a Virginia Tech signee to propel Lebanon to the state title game where they lost to Chatham.

“ That was a memorable game to say the least,” stated Buchanan. “They had a lot of talent, you like being tested as an athlete to see how you hold up. I came out on top that time, but he may the next time. I’m actually pretty good friends with T.R. now, we’ve worked out together.”

As was the case across most of the nation, missing a high school season his junior year in 2020 stings.