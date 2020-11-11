NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Grundy grappler Peyton McComas signs with Gardner-Webb wrestling program

“I visited other schools, but felt like G-W was the best fit for me. And, I like the idea of competing in Division I wrestling, but with a smaller school atmosphere.”

McComas hopes to become a veterinarian after college. While at Gardner-Webb, he hopes to follow in Fiser’s footsteps and achieve All-American status. And, he knows how to use his size to his advantage.

“Being tall has its advantages and disadvantages with wrestling,” he said. “The advantages being I’ve always been pretty good at cradles and tilts. The disadvantages are opponents getting in on my long legs.

“That’s still something I have to work on and improve. My length usually helps when I’m in the top position wrestling, and I feel pretty comfortable there.”

Fiser is comfortable with McComas’ college potential.

“Peyton faced a lot of injuries when he was younger, because he grew so fast, it was hard for his muscles to catch up with his bones and now that he’s filled out and kind of matured, I don’t see the injuries happening like when he was younger,” Fiser explained.