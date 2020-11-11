NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Grundy grappler Peyton McComas signs with Gardner-Webb wrestling program

GRUNDY, Va. – Grundy High School senior Peyton McComas has grown into a two-time state champion wrestler and has matured into an NCAA Division I grappler.
McComas signed a letter-of-intent Monday with Gardner-Webb.
His now 6-foot-5 frame has served him well in high school and the maturing process will serve him well in college, says his high school coach, former Iowa All-American Travis Fiser.
“He’s really grown, not only physically, but in maturity, as a good wrestler and a good athlete,” Fiser said. “Typically, guys that are 6-5, 6-4 are on the basketball court and Peyton’s one of those guys who really loved wrestling and I really think that’s really gonna help in college, with the size and the leverage that he’ll have.
“There’ll be some big guys there, but he has the frame to put the size on and he’ll do well. That’s a great pick-up for Gardner-Webb.”
McComas also heard from Virginia Tech, VMI, Roanoke College and Averett University before deciding on Gardner-Webb.
“I did an academic visit, and really liked the school,” said McComas, who won state titles a freshman and junior, but was injured much of his sophomore season. “We made a couple of trips to the surrounding area, as well. The school is in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, and it has a lot of fishing and golf nearby, with Charlotte and Asheville not too far away, but in a small-town setting.
“I visited other schools, but felt like G-W was the best fit for me. And, I like the idea of competing in Division I wrestling, but with a smaller school atmosphere.”
McComas hopes to become a veterinarian after college. While at Gardner-Webb, he hopes to follow in Fiser’s footsteps and achieve All-American status. And, he knows how to use his size to his advantage.
“Being tall has its advantages and disadvantages with wrestling,” he said. “The advantages being I’ve always been pretty good at cradles and tilts. The disadvantages are opponents getting in on my long legs.
“That’s still something I have to work on and improve. My length usually helps when I’m in the top position wrestling, and I feel pretty comfortable there.”
Fiser is comfortable with McComas’ college potential.
“Peyton faced a lot of injuries when he was younger, because he grew so fast, it was hard for his muscles to catch up with his bones and now that he’s filled out and kind of matured, I don’t see the injuries happening like when he was younger,” Fiser explained.
“I think even better years are ahead of him. He can do every bit of that. He works hard, he studies the game, he’s very coachable and so I see a lot of upside for Peyton in the next few years.”
A member of the Big South in other sports, Gardner-Webb, located in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, competes in the Southern Conference in wrestling.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs are coached by Daniel Elliott, a two-time NCAA qualifier at his alma mater.
