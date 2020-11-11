NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: George Wythe's Goode (Radford U. golf) and Kirtner (ETSU women's basketball) ink with DI programs

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Daniel Goode officially signed with Radford University on Wednesday, but the road to becoming a NCAA Division I golfer has been a lifelong journey for the George Wythe High School senior.
“My dad [Don] has a picture in his office of me as a toddler,” Goode said. “I have a pacifier in my mouth and I’m swinging a golf club.”
A few years after that photo was taken, Goode made a goal.
“Me and my dad were playing the Pete Dye River Course [in Radford] in a practice round for a junior event when I was about 10-years-old,” Goode said. “I saw some Virginia Tech players walking to a hole and I said I want to be like them one day and here I am.”
Goode was one of three GW athletes who signed with college programs on Wednesday, joining classmates Meleah Kirtner and Lauren Puckett.
Kirtner will play for the women’s basketball program at East Tennessee State University, while Puckett inked with NCAA Division II Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida, to play volleyball.
Goode was the final athlete to be honored in George Wythe’s auditorium and said it was a stirring moment.
“The [VHSL] state [tournament] had my hands shaking [nervously], but this is a whole other feeling,” Goode said. “It’s very surreal opening doors to new horizons.”
Goode finished as runner-up to GW teammate Channing Blevins in the 2019 VHSL Class 1 state tournament, losing by one stroke. The Maroons won their fifth state team title in six years.
Blevins is a freshman golfer at Radford as he and Goode will be reunited with the Highlanders in the fall of 2021.
“I’m just happy to go to Radford and be his teammate again,” Goode said. “Hopefully, we’ll be roommates, but if not, that’s fine. We’ll see a lot more of each other on the course.”
The course is where Goode spends most of his time as his father is general manager of the Wytheville Golf Club. He and his younger brother, David, planned to play a few holes after Wednesday’s signing ceremony.
“I try to get some practice in whenever I can,” Goode said.
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shuffled the VHSL sports calendar and the golf season will begin with practice on Feb. 15 and conclude with the state tournament on April 19.
“I believe it’s going to be a lot harder and weather dependent. It’s going to be cold, but there are no excuses,” Goode said. “Even if we were playing down south where it is 105 degrees and the humidity is crazy, it’s the same and the goal doesn’t change at all.”
Kirtner has high expectations for the upcoming season too as George Wythe should field one of the top girls hoops programs in the Class 1 ranks. A reason why is the versatile 5-foot-10 Kirtner, who averaged 12.0 points and 4.7 rebounds during the 2019-20 season and also collected 68 assists, 58 steals and 26 blocks.
That garnered ETSU’s attention.
“With everything going on and all the uncertainty, I’m thankful for the opportunity,” Kirtner said. “It’s so much pressure relieved. All the weight is off my shoulders. … Just the minute I stepped on ETSU’s campus I knew it was going to be the school that I was going to attend. Everybody made it so welcoming.”
Avery Mabe (University of Virginia baseball) and Blevins (Radford University golf) of George Wythe signed with DI programs last November. Goode and Kirtner made it four Maroons heading to the Division I level in two years on Wednesday.
“Growing up we were all in like the same big friend group,” Kirtner said. “To see all of us succeed and pursue our dreams – especially at the DI level – is incredible.”
