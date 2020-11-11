NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: George Wythe's Goode (Radford U. golf) and Kirtner (ETSU women's basketball) ink with DI programs

Goode finished as runner-up to GW teammate Channing Blevins in the 2019 VHSL Class 1 state tournament, losing by one stroke. The Maroons won their fifth state team title in six years.

Blevins is a freshman golfer at Radford as he and Goode will be reunited with the Highlanders in the fall of 2021.

“I’m just happy to go to Radford and be his teammate again,” Goode said. “Hopefully, we’ll be roommates, but if not, that’s fine. We’ll see a lot more of each other on the course.”

The course is where Goode spends most of his time as his father is general manager of the Wytheville Golf Club. He and his younger brother, David, planned to play a few holes after Wednesday’s signing ceremony.

“I try to get some practice in whenever I can,” Goode said.

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shuffled the VHSL sports calendar and the golf season will begin with practice on Feb. 15 and conclude with the state tournament on April 19.

“I believe it’s going to be a lot harder and weather dependent. It’s going to be cold, but there are no excuses,” Goode said. “Even if we were playing down south where it is 105 degrees and the humidity is crazy, it’s the same and the goal doesn’t change at all.”