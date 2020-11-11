NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Chase Hungate (Abingdon) will pitch for the VCU Rams

“We all motivated each other,” Collins said.

Thomas Francisco, who was selected as the Bristol Herald Courier player of the year as a senior, is currently a sophomore infielder at East Carolina University.

According to Luke, there’s a common thread in the Collins, Hungate and the Francisco family.

“We all grew up with a baseball in our hands and a love for the game,” said Luke, whose father Mark is the longtime head baseball coach at AHS. “We worked on our games over the years, and today is a special moment for us.”

Mark Francisco said that Collins, Hungate and Francisco have competed on the same baseball teams since age six. A video montage featuring some of those youth league and high school teams was shown before Wednesday’s signing ceremony.

“Not being able to play with the high school team last season hurt, but these kids made the best out of a bad situation by competing through the summer and fall,” Coach Francisco said.

Coach Francisco pointed to a moment nearly two years ago where that extra effort resulted in a big payoff.