NATIONAL SIGNING DAY: Chase Hungate (Abingdon) will pitch for the VCU Rams

ABINGDON, Va. – Chase Hungate grew up with his eyes on a prize.
The reward came Wednesday when the Abingdon High School senior signed to play baseball at Virginia Commonwealth University.
Chase’s father (Eric) and older brother (Cade) also signed with NCAA Division I baseball programs.
“That was a huge influence and motivation,” Chase said. “My father and brother taught me everything I know about the game and they walked me through the recruiting process. “
VCU intends to use Chase as a pitcher. In 2019, the six-foot right-hander compiled a 7-2 record and 1.32 ERA while holding batters to a .167 batting average.
After COVID-19 wiped out the 2020 prep season, Hungate honed his skills in a variety of summer tournaments with his AHS teammates and in travel ball events around the East Coast.
“I grew up watching my brother play in tournaments at cool places, and I always wanted to do the same thing,” said Chase, who was part of the Team Georgia travel squad. “Facing good competition and seeing different types of pitchers always helps.”
Two other Abingdon seniors signed to play college baseball Wednesday.
Luke Francisco, a middle infielder, will play at Carson-Newman. Caleb Collins, a centerfielder, is headed to Southwest Virginia Community College. Both players have older brothers who were baseball standouts at AHS.
“We all motivated each other,” Collins said.
Thomas Francisco, who was selected as the Bristol Herald Courier player of the year as a senior, is currently a sophomore infielder at East Carolina University.
According to Luke, there’s a common thread in the Collins, Hungate and the Francisco family.
“We all grew up with a baseball in our hands and a love for the game,” said Luke, whose father Mark is the longtime head baseball coach at AHS. “We worked on our games over the years, and today is a special moment for us.”
Mark Francisco said that Collins, Hungate and Francisco have competed on the same baseball teams since age six. A video montage featuring some of those youth league and high school teams was shown before Wednesday’s signing ceremony.
“Not being able to play with the high school team last season hurt, but these kids made the best out of a bad situation by competing through the summer and fall,” Coach Francisco said.
Coach Francisco pointed to a moment nearly two years ago where that extra effort resulted in a big payoff.
The setting was the massive LakePoint Sports complex in Emerson, Georgia. The opponent for the Abingdon-based team was led by Blaze Jordan, a power-hitting phenom who recently signed with the Boston Red Sox after being drafted in the third round.
“Chase pitched eight innings that day and Luke had the game-winning hit,” Coach Francisco said. “Every kid on Jordan’s team was a Division I player. I think that experience really put Chase on a different level in the recruiting process.”
Cade Hungate also earned national recruiting attention before signing with Florida State. Following a two-year stint at FSU, the 6-2 Hungate transferred to Liberty University in June. He figures to be used on the mound and at third base at Liberty.
Eric Hungate signed with Old Dominion University in 1992 as a left-handed pitcher. Eric transferred to Radford in 1994, where he saw playing time as a pitcher and first baseman.
“Playing at that level was a great experience,” Eric Hungate said.
Now, Chase is eager for his own adventure.”
“My father and brother showed me the way without any pressure, and I want to follow in their footsteps,” Chase said. “I really like the coaches and atmosphere in the VCU program.”
There is one final goal for Chase as an AHS Falcon.
“It stunk not being able to play high school ball last spring, but I think we’ve got a chance to make a run in the playoffs this season,” Hungate said. “We just want that chance.”
Coach Francisco said the Falcons will have a total of 10 seniors this season, including four other seniors who are receiving attention from college baseball coaches.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
