NATIONAL JUNIOR TENNIS LEAGUE: Rodger Acklin is a firm believer in the NJTL

Rodger Acklin dreamed of attending college while growing up in Bristol, but the money simply wasn’t there.
The National Junior Tennis League opened those doors for him.
“It just gave me a ton of opportunities and quite honestly I would not have been able to afford school had I not found a tennis scholarship,” Acklin said. “For me, you hope you will always be successful, but it just opened all the doors for me.”
The NJTL will provide more opportunities for local boys and girls, ages 6-16, beginning on Monday and continuing for six weeks at the Ida Stone Jones Community Tennis Center in Bristol, Tennessee. The free program will run Monday through Friday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. through July 24.
“They get free tennis instruction, rackets are provided, all equipment is provided. All they do is show up, they can come and go as they want,” said Acklin, who has been the men’s and women’s tennis coach at King University since last fall. “I get some of my college kids as well as some of the local high school kids to help me to run the program and I just help oversee it.
“Basically, where it would cost $50 or $60 an hour for a tennis lesson just like you would with a golf pro, they get these lessons for free. It is all centered around basically exposing them to tennis with the hopes that tennis can help them advance their life and have more opportunities just like it did for me.”
Founded in 1969 by tennis legend Arthur Ashe, the NJTL was brought to Bristol in 1974 by local businessmen Rogers McCall and Otis Hurt. With the exception of last summer due to the pandemic, it has been held every year since then, one of more than 250 chapters across the nation.
McCall had long directed the program, but turned it over to Acklin.
“They both for years and years were the catalysts for NJTL so he has always been around it. He was the first one that introduced me to it when I was playing NJTL as a kid at the boys club,” said Acklin, who expects 150 kids to show up for the start of the NJTL on Monday. “He has just always been a proponent of tennis. More so than just tennis, he is an avid player and has been forever.
“More than that, his heart lies in giving people an opportunity - for lack of a better term - from the other side of the railroad tracks, where you don’t even know where to find a racket or a tennis court or know the rules of the game. He is all about giving those kids the opportunity.”
Acklin, who worked with noted tennis professional Bob Helton at the then-Bristol Racquet and Fitness Club, was able to secure a full ride scholarship to play tennis at Lees-McRae. He was a Conference Carolinas singles and doubles champion in 1996, and went on to play for the U.S. Armed Forces Championships in Europe. He also spent 25 years in the Air Force.
He will always appreciate what the NJTL does for him.
“I worked with Bob Helton back when I was 18 and I worked in the NJTL program for two years then before I went into the military,” he said. “When I got back home I ran into Rogers and he realized I had retired. He asked if I was interested in paying back and of course I was because there are other little Rogers out there somewhere.”
Upon his retirement from the military, his daughter helped direct him in a new direction, taking over the tennis program at Lees-McRae. He spent three years there before leaving for King last fall.
“I moved 19 times in 25 years, I am glad to be home,” he said. “I can find the silverware drawer nine of 10 times now, it’s awesome.”
Kids interested in the program can register at Bristol Parks & Recreation website or just show up at the courts. Forms will be available to fill out emergency contacts and other information.
“Basically it a totally free program that is done out of the goodness of people’s heart like Rogers, who has supported it all these years,” Acklin said. “He is the catalyst for it and we just go out there for an hour and a half and have as much fun as we can and introduce 150 kids to tennis with hopes it will help one or two of them.”
It certainly helped Acklin. Who knows who it might help next.
“I know kids that I played with in NJTL that have gone on to play at a number of schools,” he said. “You may get 150 kids and out of those 150 you may end up with 10 to 20 that end up doing it their entire life.”
