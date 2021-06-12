NATIONAL JUNIOR TENNIS LEAGUE: Rodger Acklin is a firm believer in the NJTL

He will always appreciate what the NJTL does for him.

“I worked with Bob Helton back when I was 18 and I worked in the NJTL program for two years then before I went into the military,” he said. “When I got back home I ran into Rogers and he realized I had retired. He asked if I was interested in paying back and of course I was because there are other little Rogers out there somewhere.”

Upon his retirement from the military, his daughter helped direct him in a new direction, taking over the tennis program at Lees-McRae. He spent three years there before leaving for King last fall.

“I moved 19 times in 25 years, I am glad to be home,” he said. “I can find the silverware drawer nine of 10 times now, it’s awesome.”

Kids interested in the program can register at Bristol Parks & Recreation website or just show up at the courts. Forms will be available to fill out emergency contacts and other information.

“Basically it a totally free program that is done out of the goodness of people’s heart like Rogers, who has supported it all these years,” Acklin said. “He is the catalyst for it and we just go out there for an hour and a half and have as much fun as we can and introduce 150 kids to tennis with hopes it will help one or two of them.”