NASCAR's Next Gen car offers optimistic future for race fans

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The extended NASCAR family can be fickle and stubborn, but there was a common theme in the Bristol Motor Speedway campgrounds and parking lots Saturday afternoon.

Thanks to the wonders of the Next Gen car, fans are happy with the current status of their sport and optimistic about the future.

Entering Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race, 18 drivers had earned at least one Cup victory this season.

Parity has been the buzzword since The Clash at the Coliseum on Feb. 6.

In addition to more winners, there has been an increase in passing, lead changes and suspense. That has translated into solid numbers for television viewers and track attendance.

Flash back to 2018. That’s when the leaders of NASCAR first outlined the concept for a Next Gen Car.

“We really wanted to get back to a promise that we had made to the fans, which is to put the ‘stock’ back in stock car,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said.

The primary goals of the high-stakes collaboration between NASCAR and its partners involved cost containment, manufacturer relevance and competition. Ah yes, competition.

Due to the pandemic, the introduction of the Next Gen car was delayed until this season. Saturday’s showcase marked the debut of revolutionary ride at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“There’s a relevance to this race car that we haven’t seen, frankly, in 40, 50 years,” Phelps said.

Many of Saturday’s campers were anxious to see how the Next Gen car responded on the high banks of BMS.

Saturday night was football time in Tennessee. The University of Tennessee Vols were in action 110 miles away in Knoxville, while East Tennessee State University hosted Southern Conference rival Furman just 19 miles down the road in Johnson City.

It was also NASCAR time in Tennessee. The Bristol Night Race is a must-see experience for any true fan.

The slice of theatre in the round combines the elements of a carnival thrill ride, rock concert and superhero motion picture.

And it all unfolds in the second smallest market on the NASCAR tour.

There is a deep connection between Bristol Motor Speedway and its supporters.

Fans rave about the majestic mountains, authentic music and downhome vibe in Bristol, but one subject can lead to intense arguments.

Just call it the New Bristol versus the Old Bristol.

One side favors the days when drivers were forced to bump and bang their way to the front. Just picture seven-time Cup champion Dale Earnhardt.

Others prefer the nuanced version where drivers wait for the opportunity to execute precise passes. Picture Kyle Busch.

On this postcard perfect Saturday night, the focus was on old-fashioned short-track fun featuring a bold new race car that has changed the game at all levels.

Throw in another large crowd, and the overview from the latest Bristol Motor Speedway carnival was bright for all NASCAR fans.