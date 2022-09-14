Kligerman, Henderson Motorsports excited to compete for win in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – NASCAR fans in Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee had reason to celebrate on July 9 when Parker Kligerman stormed to a Truck Series victory at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in the familiar No. 75 Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports Food Country entry.

Tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway, Kligerman and the local boys will try to delight those same fans on their home track.

“Every race at Bristol is like the Super Bowl to us,” team founder and owner Charlie Henderson said. “With Parker in the truck, I think we’ve got the chance to win any race.”

Tonight’s UNOH 200 will kick off the Playoff Round of 8 for the Truck Series.

Zane Smith has a nine-point margin at the top of standings over Chandler Smith and John Hunter Nemechek.

Chandler Smith, who drives for Kyle Busch Motorsports, is the defending race winner. He’s looking to join NASCAR Hall of Famer Ron Hornaday Jr. (1997, 1998) and Kyle Busch (2008, 2009, 2010 as the only drivers to win consecutive Truck races at BMS.

“It definitely helps having a good notebook and knowing what works good at Bristol,” Chandler Smith said. “ Not only did I win there last year, but I nearly won in 2019. So, it’s a track I’m really comfortable with.”

According to Chandler, a strong start to the Round of 8 at Bristol vital considering the diversity of the schedule heading into the final race at Phoenix.

“It’s extremely important, especially with having Talladega as the middle race of this round,” Smith said. “We’re willing to do whatever it takes.”

“If you can win Bristol and lock into Phoenix with the way the schedule lays out this year that gives you a lot of extra time to prepare for the championship round.”

The other Truck Series drivers who have advanced to the Round of 8 are John Hunter Nemechek, defending series champ Ben Rhodes, Zane Smith, Chandler Smith, Ty Majeski, Stewart Friesen, Grant Enfinger and Christian Eckes.

Nemechek is a strong contender after cruising to victory in last week’s Round of 10 elimination event in Kansas.

“We started on the pole, won both stages, led a ton of laps and won the race,” Nemechek said. “We came in really good in points, but we were able to get some more playoff points, and it puts us in a good spot. We have some momentum on our side heading into Bristol.”

In eight career Truck starts at BMS, Nemechek has finished third five times and only finished outside the top 10 twice in eight career starts.

“We’re a little behind from last year,” Nemechek said. “But I would rather win five races in the Playoffs and win a championship than win five races in the regular season, and we’re going to try to do that.”

“I’m proud of all my guys at Kyle Busch Motorsports. I feel like we’re finally peaking at the right time, so that’s good for us.”

Chandler and Zane Smith have three wins apiece this season.

Few drivers will have more support tonight than Kligerman, who greeted supporters Wednesday at the Main Street location of Food Country.

The relationship between Kligerman and Bristol-born crew chief Chris Carrier began at Team Penske where Kligerman worked as a development driver and Carrier was a crew chief.

“It’s rare to have the chance to race with your best friend, and Chris is one of my best friends in the world,” Kligerman said. “I’m really grateful for this opportunity.”

In nine Truck starts season, Kligerman has record five top-10 finishes along with three-top fives and the win at Ohio.

“We’ve really figured out some things in the truck that work for me,” Kligerman said. “It’s starting to be a situation where it doesn’t matter where we go or what the track conditions are because we’re good.

Tonight’s program will open with the Bush’s Beans 200 ARCA Menards Series race at 6:30 p.m. Series leader Nick Sanchez and Sammy Smith are the championship favorites.

Both Sanchez and Smith have earned three victories this season. Sanchez was dominant on bigger tracks like Talladega, Kansas and Michigan, while Smith has scored wins at short tracks on the circuit like Berlin, Elko and Milwaukee.

Smith could also clinch the ARCA Menards Series East title tonight. He holds a large lead in the points standings with four season wins.

The list of ARCA drivers to watch tonight includes Daniel Dye, who is currently second in points, Rajah Caruth, Greg Van Alst, Amber Balcaen, Taylor Gray and Jessie Love.