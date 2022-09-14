It's Bristol, baby!! New NASCAR schedule reveals 2 night races, Easter Sunday races in 2023

BRISTOL, Tenn. - Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell had three reasons to smile Wednesday afternoon.

The weather was postcard perfect, the campgrounds were filling up for the four-race spectacle starting tonight and the just released 2023 NASCAR schedule features a pair of night races at BMS.

“We’re thrilled,” said Caldwell in a press conference. “We will have two night races again, and the dirt will be back on Easter weekend.”

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race on Saturday, September 16, will again serve as a cut-off event in the NASCAR playoffs. The Food City Dirt Race was set for Sunday, April 9.

The unique 2022 Easter race weekend at Bristol included a Sunday service, along with a message from famed pastor Max Lucado and music by Grammy-winning artist Chris Tomlin.

“What I loved hearing was that we made a lot of people really proud last Easter,” Caldwell said. “Some people were a little apprehensive coming to celebrate the holiday here, but it ended up being just a wonderful celebration. I think we set a standard and we look forward to doing that again.”

That playoff status adds more spice and prestige to the iconic Night Race, which has generated some of the most memorable highlights in recent seasons.

“This event has continued to produce amazing racing and helped to build drama throughout the sport,” Caldwell said.

By all key measures, the 2022 Dirt Race at BMS was a success.

The first race on dirt for the Next Gen race attracted the biggest viewing audience of any race at Bristol dating back to 2016.

With 4.007 million viewers, the ratings climbed 28% over last year’s event that was held on a Monday.

After two postponements due to weather, Kyle Busch emerged as the controversial winner after the race leaders crashed in the last corner.

“We can’t wait to put the dirt back down for the Food City Dirt Race in April and once again welcome the championship drama of the NASCAR playoffs for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race,” Caldwell said. “We all know what kind of intensity Bristol brings when the lights are turned on, so we’re excited that both of our Cup races will be contested at night in 2023.”