GREGORY COLUMN: Racin’ the way it oughta be returns to Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. — It was well past midnight at a sprawling truck stop in Southwest Virginia.

Following Thursday’s NASCAR Truck series drama that featured all sorts of wrecks, temper outbursts and a fantastic finish, a group of animated travelers from Michigan gathered to discuss their love of Bristol Motor Speedway over a bag of chips and a few cold brews.

According to the leader of the Michigan pack, the allure of little BMS is all about the sensation and the Mayberry-esque small town vibe.

Bristol may be the second-smallest market in the sport, but the 160,000-seat facility tucked into the green hills of Northeast Tennessee generates dizzying speeds, ear-splitting sounds and must-see moments.

To the delight of business and civic leaders around the region, things are almost back to normal at this center of speed known as Thunder Valley.

Due to COVID-19, no fans were allowed for the 2020 spring racing program at BMS. But several dozen diehards parked outside the track just to hear the roar of the cars and witness the pre-race flyover.

Attendance was capped at 30,000 for the All-Star race this past July and for the historic Food City Dirt Race in September.