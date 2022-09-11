Bowman expects high drama at Bristol with 4 to be eliminated from playoffs

Twelve drivers will advance to the second round of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after Saturday’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Alex Bowman could be driving to keep his championship dreams alive. He won’t be the only one.

“All you can do is race and try to perform to the best of your abilities,” said Bowman, during a zoom call last week after the NASCAR playoff opener in Darlington. “We are one race in and a lot can swing, the points are still super close both ways so we have just got to keep digging at it. I think we are in a good place, we could be in a much worse place right now.”

Bowman, who was one of the final four drivers to quality for the postseason stretch, led at Kansas on Sunday before being passed by eventual winner Bubba Wallace. Bowman finished fourth in Kansas and is still 10th in the points standings.

“I think we are in a good place,” said Bowman, who replaced Jimmie Johnson in the No. 48 car this season. “A couple of weeks before the playoffs started we had really fast race cars and didn’t finish where we wanted to, but we had fast cars. I think we are in a good spot, we started things off on the right foot. I thought Darlington was really good so I think things are going really well.”

Up next is the Night Race at Bristol on Saturday. Bowman had a solid fifth place finish in the same event last September.

“I feel like we were decent last year,” Bowman said. “I think obviously fifth isn’t amazing, we wanted to be better, but it got the job done to get us through to the next round last year. Hopefully we can be four spots better this year.”

He expects the Night Race to provide its usual crowd pleasing entertainment, especially with four drivers being eliminated from playoff competition after the last lap is run.

“I think it is standard at Bristol. I think obviously last year’s finish was pretty entertaining,” said Bowman, who finished 14th in the points standings last season. “No matter what side you were on it was entertainment. I think you will have more of that and at some point you will see some tempers flaring and it should be a good show.”

Bowman has enjoyed quite a legacy in the sport. He replaced the retired Dale Earnhardt Jr. in 2018, and did the same this year for the retired Johnson. The 29-year-old native of Tucson, Arizona has seven career Cup Series victory, including this year in Las Vegas. He has four Top-5 and 13 Top-10 finishes on the season.

Bristol is definitely one of Bowman’s favorite stops on the NASCAR circuit, agreeing with many observers that the Night Race is one of the crown jewels of the sport.

“I think it is up there for sure. Obviously the Daytona 500, World 600, Southern 500, there are a lot of big races, but the Bristol Night Race is the one that I always wanted to go to as a kid,” Bowman said. “I always thought it was the coolest race, the coolest race track and I think it is up there for sure.”

Bowman had a solid sixth place finish at the Bristol Dirt Race in April, but isn’t sure that will help much in the Night Race, which will be held on the more traditional concrete surface.

“I think you call them two separate race tracks,” he said. “Nothing carries over at all, nothing is the same so we look at them as different events. In my eyes we haven’t been to Bristol yet with the Next Gen car.”

Driving the Next Gen car on a different surface will also provide a wide array of challenges that weren’t faced in the spring.

“It is going to be really interesting,” Bowman said. “The short track stuff has been different with the Next Gen car. Just trying to get there and understanding how it is going to be, understanding that we are going to be shifting at Bristol, which would be super difficult.

“We will find out when we get there. It is going to be entertaining for sure.”

There is also difficulty of driving 500 laps and staying out of trouble on what has been called the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”

“It is difficult,” Bowman said. “You have seen leaders wreck there in that traffic so many times. You are always in traffic. There is no place to hide there, it is difficult for sure.”

While next year can wait, the announcement earlier this week that the NASCAR All-Star Race will be held in 2023 at the revived North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina was met with glee by Bowman.

“I think that is the best NASCAR news we have had in years. I think it is a great,” Bowman said. “I am really excited for that, I think it is a great direction to go with the All-Star race and getting back to such an historic venue is going to be amazing so it is going to put on a helluva show.

“You are going to have to wait in a crazy amount of traffic to get there, but it is 100 percent going to be worth it. It is going to be phenomenal and I can’t wait.”

As for next Saturday in Bristol, everyone could be chasing defending Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who won the Night Race last fall, or Kyle Busch, who won the Bristol Dirt Race in April. Larson is currently seventh in the points standings, with Joey Logano sitting on top.

Bowman thinks Larson might the perceived “King of Bristol”, but it a close race with many others.

“I think Larson is probably one of the best guys there right now,” he said. “I don’t think it is by much, I think we are all really close there depending on the race cars that we unload with. It can swing really easily.”

Just don’t count out Bowman.

“I always felt like it was one of my better tracks,” he said. “I am excited to get there.”