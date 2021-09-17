NASCAR: Xfinity Series concludes regular season in Bristol

“I certainly have unfinished business at Bristol based on the last year, so I’m pretty hungry for that racetrack,” Cindric said. “Forget about the points, we’ve got to go out there and try and win the race. If we can do that, I’ll be pretty happy one way or the other.”

Allmendinger’s path to the top of the points this season has featured three victories and 15 top-fives with the ever-growing Kaulig Racing team.

In his Xfinity debut at Bristol last June, Allmendinger started 27th and finished 10th. Allmendinger has collected just one top-10 finish in 21 Cup starts at BMS.

“We just have to keep building fast race cars, keep doing what we need to do and finish the regular season off strong, whether that’s the regular season championship or not,” Allmendinger said. “Other than that, we just need to be ready for the playoffs.”

Justin Allgaier is another driver to watch. He led a race-high 156 laps in last year’s Cheddar’s 300 before he was forced to the pits following contact with Gragson, his teammate at JR Motorsports.

A former Bristol winner, Allgaier has led at least 100 laps in the past three BMS events but was forced to settle for 18th last season due to the incident with Gragson.