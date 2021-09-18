NASCAR XFINITY SERIES: Allmendinger slides his way to Food City 300 win

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It was one of the wildest finishes in the history of Bristol Motor Speedway.

It left giddy fans on their feet and the race winner conducting his interview after visiting the infield medical center.

“It’s Bristol, baby,” said AJ Allmendinger after his conquest in the Food City 300. “Whether you love me or hate me, this is what makes the sport bad ass.”

Following a caution on lap 297, the race came down to a three-lap dash featuring Allmendinger and Austin Cindric.

Allmendinger managed to pass Cindric for the lead with one lap remaining. When Cindric attempted to get back around on the inside, both cars crashed into the wall at the checkered flag.

“That was crazy at the end,” Allmendinger said. “We had about a fourth-place car. I slid into Austin trying to throttle up and stay on the bottom.

“It’s frustrating to get hit that hard coming to the checkered, but we’re battling for the win. I never had a chance to win at Bristol. If I don’t take the chance, I don’t belong in the race car.”

Cindric still managed to win regular season points title over Allmendinger, but he was clearly miffed.