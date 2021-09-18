NASCAR XFINITY SERIES: Allmendinger slides his way to Food City 300 win

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It was one of the wildest finishes in the history of Bristol Motor Speedway.
It left giddy fans on their feet and the race winner conducting his interview after visiting the infield medical center.
“It’s Bristol, baby,” said AJ Allmendinger after his conquest in the Food City 300. “Whether you love me or hate me, this is what makes the sport bad ass.”
Following a caution on lap 297, the race came down to a three-lap dash featuring Allmendinger and Austin Cindric.
Allmendinger managed to pass Cindric for the lead with one lap remaining. When Cindric attempted to get back around on the inside, both cars crashed into the wall at the checkered flag.
“That was crazy at the end,” Allmendinger said. “We had about a fourth-place car. I slid into Austin trying to throttle up and stay on the bottom.
“It’s frustrating to get hit that hard coming to the checkered, but we’re battling for the win. I never had a chance to win at Bristol. If I don’t take the chance, I don’t belong in the race car.”
Cindric still managed to win regular season points title over Allmendinger, but he was clearly miffed.
“I thought we had a really great battle all season long up to this point so congratulations to Kauling Racing and AJ,” Cindric said. “Those guys didn’t want us to win really bad. It completely destroyed our car.”
The race turned with seven laps remaining when Justin Allgaier made contact with JR Motorsports teammate Sam Mayer, who was running second at time.
Cindric drew a blend of boos and cheers as he summed up the last act that also saw Allgaier scrambling for the win.
“Maybe I should have given up the bottom of the track, but I had the momentum,” Cindric said. “It’s looked like [Allgaier] just got loose. I will give that to him after taking out his teammate.
“And then AJ just obviously drove straight through us. Man, what a hell of a race. I tried.”
Cindric said part of the reason for the mayhem was simply a product of staging a playoff race on a tight track like Bristol.
“That’s why there’s people in the grandstands. They want to see that battle,” Cindric said. “As much as I hate it, it’s about them. Welcome to Bristol, baby.”
Riley Herbst finished third, followed by Allgaier and Sam Mayer.
Jeremy Clements, Brandon Jones and Herbst earned the final three playoff berths in the cutoff race.
Noah Gragson, winner of last week’s race event at Richmond, started from the pole and led the first four laps before Allgaier executed a difficult inside pass.
Following a strong run by Daniel Hemric, Allgaier grabbed the first stage.
By lap 154, Allgaier had extended his lead to nearly eight car lengths when he drifted up the track and into the car of Joe Graf, Jr. Somehow, Allgaier managed to avoid the wall, but Hemric powered by to claim his seventh stage of the season.
Of course, the real fun was to follow.
As was the case in Thursday’s ARCA and Truck series events, drivers utilized the traction compound on the low side on the track in the early laps before gradually moving up the track in constant search for grip.
The race featured a total of 10 cautions.
One of the most colorful moments came early in the second stage when Matt Mills attempted to hurl a water bottle at the car of Spencer Boyd following a crash. When the bottle hit a tow truck instead of Boyd’s car, the furious Mills broke free from safety worker to deliver a finger gesture at Boyd.
It was that kind of night at Bristol.
