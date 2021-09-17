NASCAR, UNOH 200; Just win, baby; Smith slips past defending Trucks Series points champ Creed to pick up first victory

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Sheldon Creed was in the groove Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, but Chandler Smith was in a must-win situation.
Creed, the defending NASCAR Truck series champion, appeared to be a sure thing for his third straight win in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.
After starting from the pole and leading every lap of the first two stages, Creed had pushed his lead to nearly four seconds.
But following a restart with five laps remaining, the 19-year Smith forced his way around Creed en route to his first career win and a ticket into the playoffs.
“God is good,” Smith said. “I’ve really been tested here the last year or two, and it tested my faith. This is just amazing. I can’t thank everybody behind me enough.”
Grant Enfinger, John Hunter Nemechek, Stewart Friesen, Johnny Sauter and Carson Hocevar rounded out the top six in the event which ended at 11:20 p.m.
Creed was forced to settle for the No. 19 spot. His truck cut a tire in the skirmish with Smith.
“I had two teammates behind me, and I was kind at their mercy,” said Creed, referring to Smith and Nemechek of Kyle Busch Motorsports. “I kind of knew that I was going to get hit at some point, and [Smith] got into me off turn 2.
“Then ran me up the track two more times. [Smith] did what he had to do to win, but I don’t know if you’re going to get away with that in the next round.”
The tension level was high since the race served as a cutoff for the playoffs, with only the top eight drivers in points advancing.
Austin Hill suffered the cruelest blow when his chances were ended by a wild crash involving Hailie Deegan and Josh Berry with just 10 laps left. The incident forced a red flag stoppage and even more anxiety.
Todd Gilliland missed the playoff cutoff just two points
Parker Kligerman, who was running ninth midway through the event in the No. 75 Food Country USA Toyota, finished 21st. Kligerman executed a masterful save on lap 129 after his truck was hit from behind by Deegan. Food Country owner Charlie Henderson from Abingdon was a pioneer in the old Late Model Sportsman and Busch Series.
Defending race winner Sam Mayer was involved in an incident in the opening laps. The struggles also continued for former NHRA Pro Stock racer Tanner Gray, who was involved in a hard wreck on lap 22.
A long night became even longer on lap 73 when the race was halted by a red flag condition involving the trucks of Drew Dollar and Tate Fogleman.
Only 73 laps had been completed by 10:15.