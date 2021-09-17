NASCAR, UNOH 200; Just win, baby; Smith slips past defending Trucks Series points champ Creed to pick up first victory

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Sheldon Creed was in the groove Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, but Chandler Smith was in a must-win situation.

Creed, the defending NASCAR Truck series champion, appeared to be a sure thing for his third straight win in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

After starting from the pole and leading every lap of the first two stages, Creed had pushed his lead to nearly four seconds.

But following a restart with five laps remaining, the 19-year Smith forced his way around Creed en route to his first career win and a ticket into the playoffs.

“God is good,” Smith said. “I’ve really been tested here the last year or two, and it tested my faith. This is just amazing. I can’t thank everybody behind me enough.”

Grant Enfinger, John Hunter Nemechek, Stewart Friesen, Johnny Sauter and Carson Hocevar rounded out the top six in the event which ended at 11:20 p.m.

Creed was forced to settle for the No. 19 spot. His truck cut a tire in the skirmish with Smith.