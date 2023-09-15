Thirty-one-year-old NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie walked into the Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City, Tennessee, on Friday, just a few hours before qualifying at Bristol Motor Speedway, with a cart full of toys for pediatric cancer patients.

LaJoie visited the children through his ongoing partnership with the Jessie Rees Foundation, a pediatric cancer non-profit organization.

“I get goosebumps just talking about it,” LaJoie said after giving the children Joy Jars, which are stuffed with toys. “You think you’re the one bringing in jars of joy to put a smile on their faces. On the contrary, they give you the strength and the joy.”

LaJoie, who began partnering with the foundation earlier this year, visits children’s hospitals when they are in close proximity to a speedway.

On Friday, he dressed in his No. 7 NEGU racing uniform and met with about a dozen children.

The message of NEGU, an acronym for “never ever give up,” applies to every aspect of life, LaJoie said. At the hospital, he said the children may be fighting for their lives. He handed each child a NEGU bracelet and reminded them to “never ever give up.”

“They probably inspire me a lot more than I inspire them,” LaJoie said. “You look at those kids fighting and how positive they are, I’ll leave here with a heavy heart. Those kids will be on my mind for a long time.”

He added, “Each and every one of them has an impact on me.”

LaJoie’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 is painted blue in honor of the Jessie Rees Foundation. Blue is the charity’s primary color.

The sponsorship involving the foundation resulted from a partnership between the Spire Motorsports organization and a private philanthropic foundation.

“For children who have cancer and their families, every day is a journey, and smiles are sometimes hard to come by,” Erik Rees, the founder of the Jessie Rees Foundation. “Our daughter Jessie understood that all too well. Her goal was to bring smiles to all the kids around her by delivering Joy Jars.”

Rees said he believes it is “serendipitous” that LaJoie’s name carries a message of “joy” as well, making him the ideal ambassador.

At each race this year, LaJoie plans to bring families to the race. LaJoie said he considers Bristol to be one of four of the best races in the country, and compared it to “Christmas morning.”

LaJoie is a third-generation racer whose father and grandfather are members of the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame. His father, Randy LaJoie, is a two-time NASCAR Xfinity series champion