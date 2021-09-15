NASCAR: Reddick seeks another strong finish to stay in playoff hunt

Tyler Reddick enters Saturday’s Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway just five points below the cutline for the NASCAR Cup playoffs.
If Reddick needs any extra confidence, he just needs to watch a replay of last year’s event where he finished fourth.
“That certainly helps,” said Reddick in a recent Zoom conference. “It was a race where we had good speed but were around playoff guys.
“I don’t feel like I got any breaks sent my way, but those guys weren’t directly racing me for a playoff spot.”
Much has changed for second-year driver at Richard Childress Racing. After finishing 19th in points last season, Reddick has recorded 13-top 10s in 2021. He also clinched his first playoff berth in dramatic fashion on Aug. 28th at Daytona.
With a mix of persistence and creativity from his pit crew, the 25-year-old Reddick pulled off a late rally in his No. 8 Camaro that was transformed into a mangled mess due to a collision with Martin Truex Jr.
With 15 laps to go, NASCAR officials placed Reddick under the damaged vehicle clock and he was in danger of being eliminated from the race.
“It almost felt helpless, but we didn’t give up. We fought through it,” Reddick said after the race.
How will Reddick handle Saturday’s episode of do-or-die racing?
“I’d say that [Daytona] was a nice little warmup,” Reddick said. “Bristol is a little more predictable.”
Except for the Night Race, Reddick had little luck at BMS last season.
The tale of woe began in May with the Food City 500.
According to Reddick, his 36th place finish was the culmination of a frustrating day.
“We had a car that balance-wise wasn’t where it needed to be,” Reddick said. “About the time we got the car driving better, we got caught up in a pretty large pileup.”
The next Bristol headache came in the July 15 All-Star Race where Reddick failed to qualify for the main event through the All-Star Open.
“We really went for it that night and we missed the balance by a mile. We were terrible,” Reddick said.
“Fortunately, that motivated us to bring a much better car for the Night Race. I could have been so much better in different areas last year, so I’m hopeful that we can have a better finish than fourth.”
Reddick does know the formula for success at Bristol. Consider that the two-time Xfinity Series champion won the 2019 Food City 300.
Reddick described his relationship with BMS as “hit or miss.”
“Bristol has always been a fun track where drivers have the option between the top and bottom, with the [traction] compound for grip and the outside wall to lean on,” Reddick said. “We’ve made improvement at Bristol from where we started my Cup journey there.”
On Saturday, Reddick must find that elusive line between aggression and patience.
“We played it right and got fortunate last fall at Bristol,” Reddick said. “There will be more pressure on us to not make the wrong decisions on Saturday.”
