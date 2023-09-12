Part of the allure of Bristol Motor Speedway is based on memorable moments and career-defining performances.

Flash back to 1961 when Jack Smith captured the first NASCAR Cup Series race and then jump to 1992 when Darrell Waltrip won for the 12th and final time in the Cup series at BMS.

Of course, the Bristol memory bank features the 1999 Night Race when Dale Earnhardt “rattled the cage” of Terry Labonte en route to a controversial victory.

Those timeless stories and many more are shared twice a year in the vast campgrounds surround this unique Thunderdome tucked into the green hills of Northeast Tennessee.

Before an estimated crowd of 100,000 last September, Chris Buescher snapped a 222-race winless skid in the Bristol Night Race. Buescher has since emerged as championship contender.

The stage is set for another weekend to remember at BMS with action in four divisions, including the ARCA Series.

For the first time in track history, the BMS Cup, Xfinity and Truck races are part of the Playoff mix.

The fun begins Thursday with a doubleheader for the Truck and ARCA series and culminates with the iconic Night Race on Saturday. Based on early indications, ticket sales are up.

For the second straight, little Bristol will be on the national map.

Consider all those folks who braved rainy weather to attend this past weekend’s Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. According to organizers, attendance was up from last year’s attendance mark of 32,000.

Pack your cameras and scrapbooks, more magic awaits at BMS.

PIT STOPS: Drivers such as Superstar Racing Experience champion Ryan Newman and 2000 NASCAR Cup champion Bobby Labonte are scheduled to compete in Sunday’s 99-lap SMART Modified Tour event at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park. The program, which begins at 1 p.m., will also include Six-Pack championship races for the Pure 4, Super Street and Sportsman classes. Last week’s Southeast Super Trucks event was postponed by rain…Another tasty option on this weekend’s crowded motorsports buffet is Saturday’s $10,000-to win XR Workin’ Man Late Model Series Scorcher at Volunteer Speedway. The program will include action in Open Wheel Modifieds…The season-ending Mike Keith Memorial race has been reset for Saturday at Wythe Raceway. There will be action in seven divisions, including Late Model…Due to inclement weather this past Saturday, the final 2023 race at Kingsport Speedway was canceled. The NASCAR Weekly Racing Series season ends on Sunday. But according to track officials, a makeup date was not possible due to the race weekend at BMS and prior commitments of track workers. Jacob York (Asheville) earned his first track Late Model title by a four-point margin over Kingsport’s Keith Helton. The full list of track champions includes John Ketron (Kingsport) in Pure 4, Jamie Meadows (Castlewood) in Street Stock, Josh Collins (Kingsport) in Beginner Front Wheel Drive and Chris Amburgey (Hiltons) in Mod 4…The popular Tour of Destruction program is scheduled for this Saturday night at Pulaski County Motorsports Park in Radford.