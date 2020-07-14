It will be far from a full stadium, but Quin Houff is eager to see the 30,000 spectators that will be allowed at Bristol Motor Speedway for tonight’s NASCAR All-Star Race.
“That is big. NASCAR’s fans are such a big part of our sport and having not raced with any fans or next to no fans for the past couple of months, it is kind of dreary,” said Houff, a Virginia native, who drives the No. 00 Permatex Chevrolet Camaro for StarCom Racing. “There is no energy. Before the race it feels like you are at a test session and then after the race you have got all the emotions, you have got the guy that won, you have got the guys that are pissed off at each other ... you get out of the cars and you turn the cars off and it is dead silence.
“It is just so tough to take that emotion and have nowhere to go with it almost so we are definitely missing the fans a lot.”
At least some will be back tonight, with the event moved to Bristol after a spike in North Carolina coronavirus cases in mid-June. It had been at Charlotte Motor Speedway for 34 of the first 35 years since it began.
“I am excited. I think that is one of the best things NASCAR could have done,” said Houff, who will participate in the 140-lap NASCAR Open that begins at 7 p.m., with hopes of winning one of three segments to qualify for the All-Star Race that follows, a winner-take-all 85 laps for $1 million. “I think it is going to put on a great show.
“If there is anybody that is a race fan or not, never even seen racing, Bristol is the place I tell them to go and watch racing. To be able to take the NASCAR All-Star Race and the Open to Bristol I think is going to be a great show for a cool million dollars with no points on the line.”
A native of Weyers Cave and resident of Staunton, Virginia, Houff began racing go-carts at age 8 and worked his way up, participating in the Xfinity Series in 2017-18, compiling a top-15 finish in his debut at Bristol. He raced part-time on the Cup series last season, finishing 33rd in points in 17 events before signing a two-year contract with StarCom Racing.
Houff, who has missed the practice sessions that have largely been eliminated in the coronavirus-affected 2020 season, is also adjusting to a hectic schedule. For instance, Sunday’s 35th place finish at Kentucky will be followed by a stop tonight in Bristol and then a longer trip this weekend to Texas.
His goals for this season are just running laps and gaining experience for a stronger run in 2021. His focus tonight will be on Bristol.
“Bristol will eat you alive eventually. You are either on or you are off there and if it is off, it is a long day, but Bristol is what I call a man’s track,” said Houff, who was pleased that fellow Cup rookie Cole Custer won last Sunday’s race in Kentucky. “It is one of those places as a driver that the harder you drive your race car, the faster it will go and that is not the case for a lot of tracks…
“It is definitely a man’s track and one of my favorite short tracks definitely for sure. It is just one of those places growing up, I am just very humbled to even have been able to race on it and continue to race on it and now to be part of a cool event that is a first for NASCAR. I am looking forward to Wednesday night and getting back to Texas on Sunday.”
His strategy for Bristol is like everyone else, simply “to survive.”
“It is a place where things happen really fast. It is the only place I have not realized which side of the track I was on, and you kind of have to know that because there are two pit roads,” said Houff, whose 23rd place finish at Indianapolis has been his best mark of this season. He placed 27th at Bristol in May in what has been a difficult season on short tracks for his team. “It is just a whole different atmosphere. We have missed the fans a lot, especially at Bristol because it is the Last Great Colosseum, the fans are literally right there on you, everything is in their lap.
“It is just the whole deal there, the whole show you put on there. You get goose bumps just walking into that place so I am looking forward to getting back there and having some fans back this time and getting the energy back in there and watch what people do for a million dollars.”
