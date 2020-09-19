NASCAR: Playoff hopes end at BMS

“We were tight, in that second stage we got really tight,” Blaney said. “We lost a lot of track position. I think we got to fifth or sixth at one time, but then we got super tight again. There was a really long run and it just kind of made it worse. We just got behind there and we were just really tight. I was kind of tight all night.”

Blaney, who had three top-10 finishes in his career at Bristol, was disappointed, but isn’t ready to call it a season yet. There are still seven races to go.

“That stinks, I thought we got our car pretty close in the second stage, but then we were on the cycle of pitting and getting knocked down,” he said. “It was an unfortunate end for this whole group. I am really proud of the effort this year, we are not done for sure. We can still go and try to win races and try to get points...We have got seven more races, let’s go get them.”

DiBenedetto, who became a fan favorite in Bristol with a second place finish in last year’s Night Race at Bristol, was able to overcome some early wheel issues, but debris on the track cost him valuable space down the stretch.

“If we didn’t have bad luck we wouldn’t have any luck at all,” he said. “It was frustrating, I wanted to give this team what they deserved because we have had a rough couple of weeks.