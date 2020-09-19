NASCAR: Playoff hopes end at BMS

BRISTOL, Tenn. - William Byron saw his NASCAR playoff hopes go up in flames.
The driver of the No. 24 Liberty University Chevrolet had his dreams of a NASCAR championship ended on Saturday night following a crash just 17 laps from the end of the Stage 2 at the Bass Pro Shops NRA Race Night at Bristol Motor Speedway.
According to Byron, he ran into the back of Christopher Bell, calling the incident “ridiculous,” adding that he got caught behind Gase, who had slowed on the straightaway and slam into the back of Bell. He finished 38th out of 40 entrants.
“I have to go back and watch because it is kind of ridiculous,” said Byron, in an interview with NBCSN soon after climbing out of his car.
Byron was one of four drivers who entered Saturday’s race trying to avoid elimination from the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, which will advance from the Round of 16 to 12 beginning next week at Las Vegas.
Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto and Cole Custer joined Byron entering the race ranked in the bottom four in postseason points.
All three also saw their hopes dashed. Blaney and DiBenedetto both ran in the top 10 at certain points of the race, with Blaney finished 13th, while DiBenedetto was 19th.
Blaney struggled all night with a tight race car, and his team could never figure out a solution.
“We were tight, in that second stage we got really tight,” Blaney said. “We lost a lot of track position. I think we got to fifth or sixth at one time, but then we got super tight again. There was a really long run and it just kind of made it worse. We just got behind there and we were just really tight. I was kind of tight all night.”
Blaney, who had three top-10 finishes in his career at Bristol, was disappointed, but isn’t ready to call it a season yet. There are still seven races to go.
“That stinks, I thought we got our car pretty close in the second stage, but then we were on the cycle of pitting and getting knocked down,” he said. “It was an unfortunate end for this whole group. I am really proud of the effort this year, we are not done for sure. We can still go and try to win races and try to get points...We have got seven more races, let’s go get them.”
DiBenedetto, who became a fan favorite in Bristol with a second place finish in last year’s Night Race at Bristol, was able to overcome some early wheel issues, but debris on the track cost him valuable space down the stretch.
“If we didn’t have bad luck we wouldn’t have any luck at all,” he said. “It was frustrating, I wanted to give this team what they deserved because we have had a rough couple of weeks.
“We had a loose wheel, overcome that, drive through the entire field, a lot of green flags. We get seventh, hoping for a caution, but either way we drove in the top 10, good run. I was screaming debris in turn one three damn times and we found it. We ran over it multiple times and I cut the tire down and it just ruined our day.”
Still, DiBenedetto, who picked up a full ride after last year’s close call at Bristol, has been pleased with the season and hopes for better luck ahead.
“I can’t possibly explain to people the emotional roller coaster of doing this for a living. I am very appreciative to do it, love it and I hope I am driving for the team next year and hope to keep on doing it. We have a lot to build off off up, but man, it is tough,” he said. “I am glad we made the playoffs, I am proud of my team. Tonight shows the fight that we have as a team, rebounding like that. I just hate we missed the next round and had some not good races and bad luck tonight.
“We have a lot of season left, we have a lot of position and points to fight for and we have fast race cars like you see tonight so we still have a lot of stuff left and hopefully a lot of good things ahead.”
Meanwhile, Custer, a rookie of the year candidate, who won a race earlier this season at Kentucky, has struggled mightily at Bristol, finishing 23rd on this night.
“We have just struggled here. I don’t know why, I have always like Bristol, but it just hasn’t come together this year here. We have just really struggled,” Custer said. “I just can’t thank everybody enough ... I just wish we could have had a better night. We were just a little bit off. I think we can hang our heads high on what we have done this year, but we still have a lot of races to race so we have just got to keep building.”
Custer was already thinking ahead to the rest of this season and what the future holds.
“It is all about the people. We are working so hard this year, they have all helped me so much getting better and better and now we can run consistently and run decent,” he said. “We just missed it the last few weeks a little bit, but hopefully we can keep working and we will come back better next year.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twittter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!