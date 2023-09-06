It’s one week away from the latest edition of Saturday Night Live at Bristol Motor Speedway and the sport needs a dose of headline-grabbing Bristol spice.

With fan favorite Chase Elliott out of the Playoff mix, promotions for the Bristol race weekend have focused on the presence of Dale Earnhardt Jr. in Friday’s Food City 300 Xfinity event.

Except for a few duds on short tracks and road courses, the 2023 NASCAR Cup season has been entertaining for the most part.

Points leader William Byron has been consistent, Kyle Larson has been spectacular at times and Denny Hamlin has emerged as the bad guy.

The BMS Night Race was designated as the first-round Playoff elimination event for a reason. The Bristol thrill ride provides surprises and excitement.

While the storyline from recent BMS races have focused more on technique and strategy instead of carnage and controversy, the Night Race still holds a magical appeal for motorsports fans of all genres.

Let’s hope for a return to the cinematic days of helmet-throwing, fussing and cussing at Bristol next week.

CARS touring series heavyweight Carson Kvapil has signed to drive for Spire Motorsports in the Sept. 14 NASCAR Truck Series UNOH 200.

This will be the Truck debut for Kvapil, whose younger brother Caden drives for Abingdon’s Highlands Motorsports in the CARS Pro Late Model series.

Carson Kvapil is the full-time driver of the JR Motorsports’ No. 8 Late Model and the 2022 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour Champion. He is also part of the Chevrolet Driver Development program and the 2023 CARS Late Model Stock Car Tour points leader.

“We’ve been having a lot of fun and a fair amount of success with our truck program this season,” said Spire Motorsports crew chief Kevin “Bono” Manion. “Winning at North Wilkesboro with Kyle Larson was definitely a highlight, but it has been fun seeing what some of these younger guys can do. Layne Riggs and Derek Kraus did a really good job for us and we’re looking for the same type of thing out of Carson.”

Pit Stops: Drag racing fans in the Bristol area and across the East Coast received good news last week with the release of the 2024 National Hot Rod Association schedule. The race date for the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway remained at June 7-9, one week before Father’s Day…Jamie Meadows (Castlewood) earned his eighth Street Stock victory of the season Saturday night at Kingsport Speedway. Entering the final race of the season this Saturday, Meadows and Luke Fox are tied for the points lead. Robert Wright (Beginner FWD) and points leader Chris Amburgey (Mod 4) also earned wins, while Hunter Morgan (Kingsport) swept the two Bandolero races and John Ketron (Kingsport) cruised to his tenth triumph in Pure 4. Jacob Bradley and Aiden Walker both won in Legends. With his victory in Late Model, Keith Helton (Kingsport) closed within four points of leader Jacob York from Asheville…Florida’s Joseph Joiner took the Super Late Model portion of Sunday’s Cleetus and Cars 1000 at Bristol Motor Speedway. The field for the 80-lap event included all Ford Crown Victorias…Winners from Sunday’s Labor Day weekend card at Wythe Raceway included Randy Taylor (Chilhowie) in Super Street, Aaron Bowes (Wytheville) in Pro Mini, former Marion High School quarterback Tanner Tate in UCAR, Jaycob Johnson (Draper) in KCAR, Daniel Durham (Elkin, N.C.) in 602 Crate Late Models, Morgan Widener (Chilhowie), Jeremy Steele (York, S.C) in the 26-car Pro Late Model Field and Trevor Sise (Knoxville) in the Race Tack Connection Dash. The Mike Keith season finale is scheduled for Saturday at Wythe…Kevin Canter (Abingdon) clinched the Mod 4 track title at Lonesome Pine Raceway last Saturday, while Joey Owens (Clintwood) sealed the Street Stock crown. In Late Model, Kyle Barnes (Draper) swept both features en route to his eighth straight win and victory No. 16 overall on the season. Other winners included Brett Compton (Richlands) in Mod 4, Alan Rich (Waynesville, N.C.) in Street Stock, Tristen Barnes (Draper) in Super Street and Kirby Gobble (Abingdon) in Pure 4.