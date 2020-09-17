NASCAR: Mayer wins ARCA race, sweeps Thursday races at BMS

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It was a long night to remember for Sam Mayer at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Just a couple hours after earning his first career victory in the Truck series, the 17-year-old from Wisconsin pushed his BMS win streak to four by capturing the ARCA Menards Series Bush’s Beans 200.

“Man, we were fast all night,” Mayer said. “We were fast when we unloaded and we didn’t hardly do anything to the car, except for some stuff to the track bar. That’s all we needed. It put us in Victory Lane.”

Mayer swept the two K&N East races at BMS in 2019.

Just two days ago, Mayer signed a deal with the powerful JR Motorsports team. He will drive a JRM Chevrolet in the second half of the 2021 Xfinity Series season before running full time in 2022.

“Obviously everyone believed in me and we proved that we can do it,” Mayer said. “I love this momentum, and we’re just gonna keep it going.”

Mayer, who runs for the GMS Motorsports team, is scheduled to compete in Saturday’s ARCA event at high-banked Winchester Speedway in Indiana.