NASCAR: Man behind Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. buzzing about upcoming race at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Va. — Race week approaches at Bristol Motor Speedway and former NASCAR driver Michael Waltrip can sense a renewed energy around the city.
“I’ve been coming to town for a couple months now and walking around to just to see what’s going on,” said Waltrip, who serves as a NASCAR analyst for Fox Sports. “I see lots of smiles and feel a positive vibe that I hope to add to.”
Waltrip was in Bristol, Virginia, on Wednesday for a press conference at the new Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. on Moore Street.
The event began with a 60th anniversary toast between Waltrip and BMS general manager Jerry Caldwell to the upcoming NASCAR races at BMS from Sept. 16-18.
The program will include action in the ARCA Menards Series along with the NASCAR Truck, Xfinity and Cup Series.
On Sept. 18, the Night Race will serve as the third event and first elimination race in the Round of 16 NASCAR Playoffs.
“We’re so thankful to be able to welcome fans back, and to have a big crowd not only for Bristol Motor Speedway but for the entire region,” Caldwell said.
From tickets to event planning, Caldwell said the preparations for the latest Bristol bash have been going smooth.
“It’s starting to feel back to pre-pandemic ways because we’re going to have those crowds re-turn,” Caldwell said.
Last season was historic in many ways at BMS.
In May, the Food City 500 was held without fans due to COVID-19.
BMS then hosted the nation’s largest gathering of spectators since the onset of then pandemic when an estimated 22,000 fans attended the first addition of the NASCAR All-Star Race in Bristol on July 15.
Bristol captured the national spotlight once again when the high-banked, .533-mile oval was covered in clay for the Food City Dirt Race on March 29.
There will no restrictions on attendance for the September events at BMS.
Caldwell said he has heard from BMS regulars who are eager to get another taste of the famed “Bristol Experience.”
“Absolutely, we’ve heard from a lot of those fans and they are so excited to come back,” Caldwell said. “Folks are coming in town early and they want to spend as much time here as possible and really take it all in.”
The Night race will feature a revival of the interactive Fan Zone along with souvenir trailers. Coolers will also be allowed inside the track.
“We’re going to do it all in a safe and responsible way,” Caldwell said. “We’ve arranged for more distance between the seats as we’ve sold tickets. And we’re just asking folks to follow the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) recommendations. Have a mask in your pocket in case you need it.”
Fan will not be required to wear face coverings in the stands, but masks will be required on the elevators and in the suite level.
“Let’s all be safe and responsible, and come have a good time,” Caldwell said. “Our fans are friends from all over the country and world that we see every year. We’re ready to showcase Bristol.”
According to Waltrip, the Night Race will help Bristol stay on a fast track.
“Rhythm and Roots is coming up along with great live music shows on State Street. Things are starting to feel like normal again and I’m just happy that we can add to the energy around Bristol,” Waltrip said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544