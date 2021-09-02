NASCAR: Man behind Michael Waltrip Brewing Co. buzzing about upcoming race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Last season was historic in many ways at BMS.

In May, the Food City 500 was held without fans due to COVID-19.

BMS then hosted the nation’s largest gathering of spectators since the onset of then pandemic when an estimated 22,000 fans attended the first addition of the NASCAR All-Star Race in Bristol on July 15.

Bristol captured the national spotlight once again when the high-banked, .533-mile oval was covered in clay for the Food City Dirt Race on March 29.

There will no restrictions on attendance for the September events at BMS.

Caldwell said he has heard from BMS regulars who are eager to get another taste of the famed “Bristol Experience.”

“Absolutely, we’ve heard from a lot of those fans and they are so excited to come back,” Caldwell said. “Folks are coming in town early and they want to spend as much time here as possible and really take it all in.”

The Night race will feature a revival of the interactive Fan Zone along with souvenir trailers. Coolers will also be allowed inside the track.