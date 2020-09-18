NASCAR: Kyle Busch looking for that elusive victory

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BRISTOL, Tenn. – For Kyle Busch, the 2020 Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is about more than Playoff points and prestige.

After winning at least once in each of the past 15 years, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion has yet to visit Victory Lane this season in 28 attempts.

So just how bad does Busch want to extend his win streak?

“Trying to come out of this year with a victory is certainly high on the list,” Busch said. “That might be number one on the list actually - even more so than winning the championship just with the way this year has gone.”

Based off stats, tonight’s event will offer Busch his best chance of breaking the longest winless skid of his career.

The brash 35-year-old Las Vegas native has recorded a total of 22 victories at BMS across NASCAR’s top three series, including eight Cup wins.

“You go to Bristol, and you’re like, ‘Damn, that’s my track. I’m going to go there, and I’m going to win that thing,” said Busch, who has 56 career Cup wins. ‘It’s just a personal vendetta.”