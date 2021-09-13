NASCAR: Joey Logano has proven he can win on dirt or concrete at BMS

Logano said. “I’m looking forward to seeing the track.”

Logano has recorded a total of three wins and seven top-five finishes in 24 Cup starts at Bristol Motor Speedway.

No matter the surface, Logano has shown the right technique and mentality to harness the speeds, traffic and hazards that have made BMS so famous.

That Food City Dirt Race conquest was important in more ways than one for Logano. It earned him a ticket into the playoffs.

“I was getting nervous because there were so many first-time and different winners,” said Logano, who was won at least one Cup race in 11 straight years. “I wanted to get a win to make sure we get in the playoffs. We did a lot of work in the dirt department over the few weeks before Bristol, and it helped.”

Following the most recent event at Darlington Raceway, Logano ranked sixth in points on the strength of 14 top-10 and eight top-fives.

As for navigating the pressure of the playoff battle, Logano has developed some golden rules.