NASCAR: Hildebrandt, Jastrab honored as Neighborhood Heroes

A pair of local Olympic medalists have been chosen as Neighborhood Heroes by Bristol Motor Speedway.

Sarah Hildebrandt, a King University alumnus, and current Milligan student Megan Jastrab, were part of a zoom call via BMS on Friday to recognize them for their accomplishments during the 2020 Summer Olympics completed last month in Tokyo.

Both athletes described their experiences to Brad Gillie, who served as emcee from Performance Racing Network.

Hildebrandt, a 2015 King graduate, won the bronze medal while finishing third in women’s wrestling in the 50 kg. She qualified for the Olympics in her third chance, and made the most of it, winning three out of four matches, including the final match to place third in the event.

She was proud to not only represent Team USA and the local region, but also King University.

“It was so special because King was such a huge stepping stone on my way to the Olympics,” Hildebrandt said. “I knew I wanted to go to college and I knew I really needed to go to a really great program to continue to improve on my way to my ultimate goal.