NASCAR: Hildebrandt, Jastrab honored as Neighborhood Heroes

A pair of local Olympic medalists have been chosen as Neighborhood Heroes by Bristol Motor Speedway.
Sarah Hildebrandt, a King University alumnus, and current Milligan student Megan Jastrab, were part of a zoom call via BMS on Friday to recognize them for their accomplishments during the 2020 Summer Olympics completed last month in Tokyo.
Both athletes described their experiences to Brad Gillie, who served as emcee from Performance Racing Network.
Hildebrandt, a 2015 King graduate, won the bronze medal while finishing third in women’s wrestling in the 50 kg. She qualified for the Olympics in her third chance, and made the most of it, winning three out of four matches, including the final match to place third in the event.
She was proud to not only represent Team USA and the local region, but also King University.
“It was so special because King was such a huge stepping stone on my way to the Olympics,” Hildebrandt said. “I knew I wanted to go to college and I knew I really needed to go to a really great program to continue to improve on my way to my ultimate goal.
“I was super lucky to be in a room with women who were so talented and like-minded. We had very similar goals so just to be surrounded by those types of people, it really helped me grow as a person and obviously as a wrestler as well. To finally get to represent King as a whole and everybody in that university who poured so much into this dream on the Olympic stage, it was super special.”
A junior at Milligan, Jastrab also picked up a third-place bronze medal, combining with a trio of teammates to set a national record in the Women’s Team Pursuit cycling competition in Tokyo.
Jastrab, who plans to attend the Bristol Night Race tonight, also enjoyed representing the area, even if he is actually from California and spends much of her time competing in Europe.
“It is really nice,” Jastrab said. “It is special whenever you get to represent someone on such a big stage because I think people don’t realize how big of an impact they have.”
BMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Terry Caldwell, who is also a King graduate, expressed his appreciation for their efforts in representing the region.
“I would just like to congratulate both of them,” Caldwell said. “Thank you guys for helping to represent our community so well and this region, America’s Night Race, where we celebrate our Neighborhood Heroes. It is really about all things American, about giving back, hard work, achieving goals and you guys are certainly the epitome of that.
“We are so proud of you. Thank you for being the best of the best and representing your home town so well and congratulations for all you have accomplished and the best of luck to you as you continue to train.”
In addition, BMS also announced the winner of the Dale Earnhardt Jr. Scholarship winner, a program that was started when the former NASCAR driver retired in 2017, with the proceeds going to a student pursuing an education in Automotive Technology or Hospitality and Tourism.
“We created the Dale Jr. scholarship as a parting gift after Dale retired as a way really to help honor him, his long legacy and impact he has had on our sport, but also to keep him connected to the fans, while giving back,” Caldwell said.
Caldwell said BMS received an unprecedented response of 75 applicants, with University of Northwestern Ohio student Caleb James Cate earning the $2,088 scholarship. Two other college students also received $500 scholarships apiece.
“We are excited for you,” said Caldwell, to Cate, who joined in on the zoom call. “When Dale Jr. was here on Tuesday we shared with him your application. One of things he asked is. ‘do you think I could sign it for him.’”
Cate plans to be at the Bristol Night Race tonight, and has been in Bristol before, having raced with his father and even his grandmother at the adjacent Bristol Dragway. He is currently studying high performance motorsports, with a focus on chassis and engine building.
“Thank you, it means a lot,” Cate said. “I am just trying to go class by class getting it paid so this scholarship means a lot. I am just now in my fourth week of classes at UNOH. My family has been in the motorsports world since the late ‘70s.
“We are in a little bit different world, we are drag racers. I have ran at the drag strip in Bristol before. My dad has, my grandma has. It just means a lot to get a scholarship through Bristol.”
