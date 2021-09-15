NASCAR: Elliott wants to hear cheers at end of race

In terms of cheers and decibel levels, Bristol Motor Speedway has long been one of the loudest facilities in motorsports.
Over the past few years, there has been one sure way to experience the noise at BMS. And it doesn’t involve the pre-race jet flyovers.
Since his track debut in 2016, Chase Elliott has been a favorite of NASCAR fans at Bristol.
Any time Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet is on the track, there is a roar.
According to the man voted as NASCAR’s most popular driver the past three years, the mutual love affair will continue Saturday night.
“The Bristol Night Race is always one of my favorite events,” Elliott said. “It’s an event that I will tell a close friend to go see, like you have to go see this race before I don’t have a chance to be there anymore or whatever. Even if I’m not there, go, enjoy a race.”
Elliott has finished among the top-10 in five of his 10 starts on the concrete surface at BMS. He came home 10th in last spring’s Food City Dirt Race after starting in the No. 26 spot.
After that boost of confidence, Elliott is eager to get back on the BMS concrete this weekend.
“Yeah, it’s kind of odd to be going there for the first time this year,” said Elliott of the BMS concrete. “I’m glad this race is in the Playoffs. I’m glad it’s a cutoff race. I’m just glad to go to Eastern Tennessee and enjoy hopefully a dry Saturday night in Bristol.”
Elliott’s national profile reached a new level last year after he won five times en route to his first NASCAR Cup championship.
Entering Saturday’s playoff cutoff race, Elliott ranks seventh in the Cup point standings. He’s just 19 points ahead of 12th, and only the top 12 drivers advance into the playoff race after Saturday.
Media members love to pepper drivers with questions about handling the pressure and high stakes during the playoffs.
Few things rattle the laid-back son of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott.
“To be real honest with you, I don’t really feel any different than I did going in last year,” Elliott said. “It’s nice to have seen some of those circumstances and to have gone through some of those things that you’re faced with mentally, just some of those challenges, as you step through that last round and get to Phoenix.
“But to me the message is really no different than it was last year. To me it’s just about enjoying those big moments. If you don’t enjoy them, you’re never going to thrive in them.”
The next big moment for Elliott comes at one of his favorite stops in the sport. Welcome to Bristol Motor Speedway.
“The [Night Race] is just a great event, with a lot of energy.”
Want proof? Just listen to the energy of all those Elliott supporters on Saturday.
