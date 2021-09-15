NASCAR: Elliott wants to hear cheers at end of race

In terms of cheers and decibel levels, Bristol Motor Speedway has long been one of the loudest facilities in motorsports.

Over the past few years, there has been one sure way to experience the noise at BMS. And it doesn’t involve the pre-race jet flyovers.

Since his track debut in 2016, Chase Elliott has been a favorite of NASCAR fans at Bristol.

Any time Elliott’s No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet is on the track, there is a roar.

According to the man voted as NASCAR’s most popular driver the past three years, the mutual love affair will continue Saturday night.

“The Bristol Night Race is always one of my favorite events,” Elliott said. “It’s an event that I will tell a close friend to go see, like you have to go see this race before I don’t have a chance to be there anymore or whatever. Even if I’m not there, go, enjoy a race.”

Elliott has finished among the top-10 in five of his 10 starts on the concrete surface at BMS. He came home 10th in last spring’s Food City Dirt Race after starting in the No. 26 spot.

After that boost of confidence, Elliott is eager to get back on the BMS concrete this weekend.