NASCAR: Dirt surface coming to Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It’s official. Bristol Motor Speedway will be transformed into a dirt track for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series spring race.
In the next chapter of a story first reported Tuesday by the Bristol Herald Courier, BMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell confirmed in a Wednesday afternoon news conference that the March 28 Food City-sponsored event will run on dirt.
“This has been talked about for a while, and it’s a natural progression into a modern NASCAR of trying new things,” Caldwell said.
According to Caldwell, the impetus for the change was the “feedback of the fans.”
“They said they want a dirt-track race at Bristol and another college football game,” Caldwell said.
The last NASCAR Cup event held on dirt was in 1970 at State Fairgrounds in Raleigh, North Carolina.
But in 2000-01, BMS officials hosted crowds of up to 85,000 for a doubleheader involving the Pennzoil World of Outlaws sprint cars and the United Dirt Track Racing Association late models.
Wednesday’s move drew praise from Cup Series veteran driver Austin Dillon.
“When I heard we were going on dirt, I was pumped,” said Dillon via Zoom. “Being the guy to win the truck race at Eldora and now having the opportunity to race on dirt at Bristol is great.
“I like to change the schedule up and I like NASCAR’s willingness to be open. So much of our fan base comes from the dirt tracks across the country.”
Dillon is among several current NASCAR drivers who honed their skills competing on dirt venues. In addition to his 2013 victory at famed Eldora Speedway in New Weston, Ohio, the 30-year-old grandson of NASCAR team owner Richard Childress excelled in late model events at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, and Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia.
“I remember when the World of Outlaws were at Bristol and just thinking how cool it would be to run that track on dirt,” Dillon said. “Now, I’m going to get the opportunity. I think it’s going to be an exciting event and we will put on a great show.”
In social media circles, the reaction to Wednesday’s news was lukewarm at best.
Bristol native Chris Carrier, who has worked as a crew chief at every level of NASCAR, is not a fan of the concept.
“Dirt doesn’t belong on Bristol or any other established asphalt or concrete oval track, especially with the history like Bristol,” said Carrier via text. “If they want to race on dirt, then go to a dirt track.
“The most recent races at Bristol were great. Why mess with something good?”
The 0.5.333-mile BMS oval features a concrete surface and banking in the corners that ranges from 24-28 degrees.
Details such as length of the spring Cup race and as the status of the Xfinity event will be provided later.
Caldwell did say that he’s open to hosting some sort of prelude event on the dirt such as a late model race.
“We’re going to look at that and explore it,” Caldwell said. “We don’t have anything to announce yet, but when we have the dirt down, it’s only going to make sense to find other ways to use it.”
One hour after Caldwell’s news conference, NASCAR officially unveiled the entire 2021 schedule.
The All-Star Race, which was held at BMS for the first time July 15, was moved to Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, June 13.
There was no change to the BMS Night Race. It will be held on Sept. 18 as a Round of 16 cutoff in the Playoffs.
BMS officials also faced skeptics before the 2016 Battle at Bristol college football game between the University of Tennessee and Virginia Tech. That regional matchup, which was contested in the infield of the speedway, established an NCAA record for single-game attendance at 156,990.
“As everyone knows, Bristol Motor Speedway is the home to big events and we feel like this (dirt race) will be one of the most anticipated races in the NASCAR Cup Series in quite some time,” Caldwell said.
Wednesday’s announcement capped a hectic four-month run at BMS that included the first All-Star Race and Playoff event at the track along with the largest public gathering in the United States at the time since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March.
An estimated crowd of 22,000 attended the BMS version of the All-Star race, while attendance for the Sept. 19 Night Race was estimated at a socially distanced sellout of 30,000. The Food City 500 on May 31 ran without spectators due to COVID-19.
Season ticket packages for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series races at Bristol Motor Speedway are currently on sale. Fans can also purchase single tickets for the March 28 Food City race on dirt.
Caldwell thinks the turn to dirt will attract attention from a wide range of fans and pay dividends in the form of compelling action.
“We have proven in the past that we know how to transform Bristol Motor Speedway into one of the most pristine dirt facilities anywhere around, so we can’t wait to see how the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will perform on the high banks at the World’s Fastest dirt Half-Mile,” Caldwell said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
