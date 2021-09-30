NASCAR COMMENTARY: Waltrip emerged safe from horrific crash at BMS in ‘90

“Usually when you’re in one of those bad crashes, you’re knocked out. And when you come to, you don’t know where you’re at or what’s going on,” Waltrip said. “I had been in a few crashes before that.”

Many fans shielded their eyes as rescue workers rushed to assist Waltrip.

“It knocked the breath out of me,” Waltrip said. “A couple of minutes later, people were staring at me funny.”

Waltrip tried to assure the shocked workers and his team members that he was okay.

“I’m like, ‘I’m fine. What’s wrong with you all?’ They said, ‘Do you see your feet?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, they’re still on me.’ They’re like, ‘Your feet are on the track and your steering wheel isn’t there anymore.’ I was like, ‘I’m not hurt,” Waltrip said.

According to Waltrip, he watched the replay of the crash later that night in his hotel room.

“That’s when I understood what all the fuss was about. It was unbelievable I was able to walk away,” Waltrip said.

Waltrip, 58, has branched out into the world of books, film and television, with a 2014 appearance on “Dancing with the Stars.”