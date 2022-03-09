NASCAR COMMENTARY: Bowman earns respect on track

Alex Bowman is the NASCAR version of famed comedian Rodney Dangerfield.

The 28-year-old native of Tucson, Arizona, is a thoughtful and pleasant guy who has won five Cup races over the past two seasons and advanced into the Playoffs last year.

But like Dangerfield, Bowman gets no respect.

Take last Sunday’s performance at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for example.

Thanks to an alert strategy call on tires by crew chief Greg Ives, Bowman was able to hold off both Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch at the finish.

Instead of celebrating that achievement, the focus of fans and media types this week has been on the profane post-race comments from Busch over his in-car radio.

In between obscenities, Busch complained that Bowman has “backed into” all seven of his career wins.

As expected, Bowman laughed off the latest display of poor sportsmanship from Busch and tweeted that the words from Busch would make for a clever T-shirt slogan.

Long before Bowman took over the keys of the famed No. 48 Chevrolet at Hendrick Motorsports, he developed his race craft by competing in quarter midgets on short tracks across California and Arizona.

By the age of 17, Bowman was running in the developmental NASCAR K&N Pro Series East. Last summer, Bowman sought out more knowledge by competing in the World of Outlaws DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park in Florida.

Bowman doesn’t have a famous last name or flashy personality, but he has found a way to win at the highest level of NASCAR.

This is the same guy who spent all of 2017 as a test driver for the Hendrick empire.

The respect factor may come later, but Bowman should be appreciated now for his instincts, patience and ability to close wins when given the opportunity.

Pit Stops: It will be interesting to follow the story of Ty Gibbs in the Xfinity Series. Relying on a huge advantage in equipment, the 19-year-old grandson of NASCAR Hall of Fame car owner Joe Gibbs won 18 ARCA races over the past three years. He also earned a few enemies for his aggressive driving style and attitude. Gibbs grabbed his fifth Xfinity win Saturday at Las Vegas, but Ryan Sieg joined the list of detractors after Gibbs bumped him early in the first stage. … The Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports team began the season in style last week as 14-year-old Katie Hettinger finished fifth in the Carolina Pro Late Model Series event at Southern National Motorsports Park in Lucama, North Carolina. Highlands driver Luke Fenhaus, 17, will compete in this Sunday’s $30,000-to-win CARS Tour season opener at Caraway Speedway in Sophia, North Carolina. … Kingsport Speedway is scheduled to host a $1,000-to-win Enduro event dubbed the Spring Meltdown 100 on March 19, with the first points race set for April 8. … Dirt racing fans should save the date of April 15 for the $10,000-to-win Schaeffer’s Spring Nationals at Wythe Raceway. The Super Late Model showcase is scheduled to be shown live on the FloRacing streaming service …Longtime racer, car owner and track official Jeff Roark from Abingdon has returned to his leadership position at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford, which opened the season last week.