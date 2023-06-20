BRISTOL, Tenn. – The story of NASCAR Cup Series title contender Ross Chastain has several unique elements.

This 30-year-old native of Alva, Florida, was not guided by a famous father and was not labeled as a future star by car manufacturers or media types.

Chastain spent more time working on the family watermelon farm than honing his race craft on short tracks.

But following years of dues-paying with small teams, Chastain has become a household name with maverick car owner Justin Marks.

After winning twice and finishing second in the Cup Series standings in 2022, Chastain is fourth in points with five top-five finishes in 16 starts.

Of course, Chastain has also attracted many detractors for his aggressive driving style.

Following a closed Goodyear Tire test Tuesday afternoon at Bristol Motor Speedway, Chastain offered some insight into his formative years and current life in the headlines.

“There’s no reason that I made it to the Cup Series,” Chastain said. “Now that we’re here, it isn’t even close to what I experienced coming up through the ranks.”

Increasingly, Chastain has drawn comparisons to former Cup regular Ernie Irvan. A one-time driver for the Abingdon-based Morgan-McClure Motorsports team, Irvan took a hardscrabble path from Salinas, California, to the top level of NASCAR and eventually came under from fellow competitors for his involvement in several crashes.

“It’s always an honor when you’re compared to the greats of this sport,” Chastain said. “Mr. Irvan actually came over and met my dad at a race my cousin J.T. was racing at, so they’ve got to know him a little more than I have.”

The latest flare-up for Chastain came in the May 14 event at Darlington Raceway.

Chastain led 93 laps and won the second stage of the race before crashing during a side-by-side battle with Kyle Larson with six laps to go. Larson settled for the No. 20 finishing spot, while Chastain finished 29th.

“I have learned from Darlington,” Chastain said. “I evolve every day. I try to do better, want to learn and I will learn. Has anything changed as far as the results, I’d say no.

“We’re knocking on the door. We just need to tie up a few things and we’ll have a shot. This is the hardest part. You’re up against the best teams, the best drivers, and the best everything.”

NASCAR and Goodyear test sessions are often tedious affairs, as drivers execute countless laps while crew chiefs and engineers search for consistency, speed and small advantages.

Chastain emerged from Tuesday’s exam at BMS with a smile.

“I was fun driving around concrete Bristol,” Chastain said. “I like the track the way it’s built to be – concrete.

“I would put Darlington at the top of the list in my favorite tracks, with Bristol second. But this place hasn’t been nice to me. I’ve crashed here harder than I can remember, but it’s such a great place to race around. It’s incredible in a stock car.”

As the debate continues to build for an end of the dirt track experiment at BMS, Chastain and his peers are preparing for the storied Bristol Night Race on Sept. 16.

“People are excited about Bristol. When I see fans across the country, they are always talking about concrete Bristol,” Chastain said.

Teams representing all three manufacturers participated in Tuesday’s test. In addition to Chastain in the No. 1 Chevy for Trackhouse Racing, the cast included Ryan Blaney in the No. 12 Team Penske Ford and Ty Gibbs in the No. 54 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Be it a Tuesday test session or a Sunday afternoon Cup race, the spotlight is bright for the engaging Florida driver once known as Ross “The Hoss” and Ross “The Boss.”

“There’s always pressure in the Cup Series, but for me the most pressure and the hard part was just getting here,” Chastain said.