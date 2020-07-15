BRISTOL, Tenn. – The first edition of the NASCAR All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway was captured by the most popular driver in the sport.
Chase Elliott led 60 of the 140 total laps en route to earning the $1 million top prize late Wednesday night in front of an estimated crowd of 22,000.
Elliott, who joined his father Bill as an All-Star winner, was greeted with chants from delighted spectators moments after his victory.
“Oh my gosh, I can’t believe it,” Elliott said. “What a better night to have the fans back than tonight.”
Before Wednesday, the All-Star event had never been held on a short track.
“There’s nothing like Bristol,” Elliott said. “There’s nothing like the lights here and there’s nothing like racing here. I’ve never won at Bristol, and what a race to do that.
“Bristol is an electric atmosphere that is unlike any other place we go to. We’ll take that million dollars back to Georgia.”
Over the final 10 laps, it appeared that eight-time BMS Cup winner Kyle Busch might make a charge for his first victory of the season. But Busch wasn’t able to make a charge on the outside lane.
“If it had been just a little bit wider and you could have carried a little more speed with it, I might have had a chance,” Busch said. “I tried and I think we inched up a little closer on [Elliott], but that was about it.
“We’re trying hard and running okay, but that’s five or six second place finishes this year. We’ve just got to keep going.”
Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin rounded out the top five finishers in the 20-car field.
Following a random draw on Monday, Martin Truex Jr. was selected to start from the pole. He was joined by Alex Bowman on the front row.
The first caution came on the ninth lap when the Kurt Busch car went for a spin following contact from Keselowski.
Ryan Blaney captured the 55-lap opening stage as drivers searched, mostly in vain, for grip on the top lane of the track.
The choose rule, which was introduced for the All-Star format, came into play at the start of stage two. After Blaney opted for the inside lane, Elliott went to the outside and then dominated the remainder of the 35-lap stage.
Elliott continued his domination over the next caution-free 35-lap stage.
Next came pit stops and the final 15-lap dash for the cash.
Elliott executed a flawless restart. While Busch made some ground on the outside lane, Elliott cruised to the win.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Elliott said. “We’ve had a really tough couple of weeks. It’s just felt like we kind of had gotten off-base and it felt like I was struggling.
“I just tried to hit the reset button this week. We came out and put on a great performance.”
Blaney settled for sixth place after leading 72 laps.
One of the loudest reactions of the night came on lap 19 during the first segment of the NASCAR Open preliminary event when Bubba Wallace was forced out of the race after his No. 43 Petty Motorsports Chevrolet suffered extensive damage in an incident with Michael McDowell.
A furious Wallace claimed that McDowell hooked the right rear of his car into the wall.
“I don’t need to see a replay,” Wallace said. “People say he [McDowell] is one of the nicest guys in the garage. I can’t wait for the God-fearing text that’s he going to send about preaching and praise and respect. What a joke he is.”
Working the PJ1 traction compound on the low lane of the concrete track, Aric Almirola emerged as the winner of that initial Open stage, with William Byron grabbing the second stage and Matt DiBenedetto taking the third.
To the delight of spectators, Clint Bowyer advanced into the All-Star Race via the fan vote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.