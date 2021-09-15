NASCAR: Bristol race weekend begins with Truck Series, ARCA race highlights start of Bristol

“I’m ready to go to Bristol with another good starting position,” Creed said. “Hopefully, we can end this round on another high note and keep building momentum heading into the Round of 8.”

The other driver to watch tonight is John Hunter Nemechek.

Competing for the powerful Kyle Busch Motorsports operation, Nemechek has reeled off five victories this season and trails Creed by just two points in the championship standings following his runner-up effort at Darlington.

“It’s just one race of the playoffs and now we’re focused on the next round,” Nemechek said. “Bristol doesn’t mean anything to us other than to go out there and try to win.

“Then the next round starts and all that focus is on those three races to make it to Phoenix. Eyes on the big trophy at the end of the year.”

Three-time series champion Matt Crafton is 34 points behind Creed, with veterans Stewart Friesen and Ben Rhodes next in line.

Second-year drivers Zane Smith and Chandler Smith are currently below the cutoff line for one of the eight available spots to advance into the next round of the playoffs.

Chandler Smith drives the No. 18 entry for Kyle Busch owned team.