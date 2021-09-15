NASCAR: Bristol race weekend begins with Truck Series, ARCA race highlights start of Bristol

It’s been a month to remember for Sheldon Creed.
On Aug. 20, the 23-year-old Californian began his defense of the NASCAR Truck Series championship by winning the playoff opener at the Gateway track in Madison, Illinois.
In the next race on Sept. 5 at Darlington Raceway, Creed earned his third win of the season by leading 104 of the 147 laps.
The good news train continued Tuesday when Creed reached an agreement to drive full-time next season with Richard Childress Racing in the Xfinity Series.
Tonight at Bristol Motor Speedway, Creed will go for his third straight playoff win in the UNOH 200. Creed clinched his 2020 Truck crown by capturing the season finale at Phoenix Raceway.
“Way to start off the playoffs,” Creed said following his victory at Darlington. “We’ve had a tough season, but we’re finding it at the right time.”
Creed has recorded six top-five finishes to go with four finishes of 32nd or worse.
“We’ve obviously haven’t had the speed at times, and I’ve made mistakes at times,” Creed said. “But we were able to build this brand-new truck and I feel like we’ve taken everything we’ve learned this year and applied it.”
In two career Truck starts at Bristol with the GMS Racing team, Creed has finished sixth and 11th.
“I’m ready to go to Bristol with another good starting position,” Creed said. “Hopefully, we can end this round on another high note and keep building momentum heading into the Round of 8.”
The other driver to watch tonight is John Hunter Nemechek.
Competing for the powerful Kyle Busch Motorsports operation, Nemechek has reeled off five victories this season and trails Creed by just two points in the championship standings following his runner-up effort at Darlington.
“It’s just one race of the playoffs and now we’re focused on the next round,” Nemechek said. “Bristol doesn’t mean anything to us other than to go out there and try to win.
“Then the next round starts and all that focus is on those three races to make it to Phoenix. Eyes on the big trophy at the end of the year.”
Three-time series champion Matt Crafton is 34 points behind Creed, with veterans Stewart Friesen and Ben Rhodes next in line.
Second-year drivers Zane Smith and Chandler Smith are currently below the cutoff line for one of the eight available spots to advance into the next round of the playoffs.
Chandler Smith drives the No. 18 entry for Kyle Busch owned team.
“It’s Bristol, that’s the thing about it,” Chandler Smith said. “You can be really good and then a lapped truck can screw you, kind of like they were doing (at Darlington) a little bit and you’re out of it. I feel like we’ll be good, we just have to stay out of trouble.”
Todd Gilliland, Carson Hocevar and Austin Hill are just ahead of Chandler Smith and Zane Smith in the playoff standings.
Parker Kligerman could be a wild card in the Abingdon, Virginia-based No. 75 Henderson Motorsports entry.
In eight starts this season with veteran crew chief Chris Carrier from Bristol, the NBC Sports personality has collected four top-10 finishes. That mark includes fifth place runs in the last two events at Watkins Glen and Darlington along with an eighth-place charge in the Bristol dirt on March 29.
Defending race champion Sam Mayer will also be in tonight’s field along with Hailie Deegan and short track hero Josh Berry.
Tonight’s opening act will be the Bush’s Beans 200 for the ARCA Menards Series.
The ARCA storyline centers around the simmering rivalry between teenagers Ty Gibbs and Corey Heim,
Gibbs currently leads the series standings by 16-point margin over Heim, who drives the familiar No. 18 familiar Venturini Motorsports entry.
Along with his nine wins and 11 poles this season, Gibbs has led three times as many laps as his next nearest competitor
Heim, who has six wins, led the series standings for much of the season until Gibbs took control at the Aug. 29 showdown in Wisconsin.
The ARCA Menards Series East championship will be settled tonight at BMS. Sammy Smith, teammate of Gibbs at Joe Gibbs Racing, has a 24-point edge over Daniel Dye.
Other drivers to watch include Thad Moffitt, grandson of NASCAR legend Richard Petty, along with young guns Nick Sanchez, Drew Dollar, Taylor Gray, Kyle Sieg and Jesse Love.
The 20-year-old Sanchez made his Bristol debut last season without the benefit of practice or qualifying.
“That was different,” Sanchez said. “I didn’t really have time to overthink or analyze things. I just went out and raced. Most people would think that’s a challenge, but I had fun.”
Sanchez is a Miami resident in fourth season driving for Rev Racing.
“The ARCA series is a great place to gain experience,” Sanchez said. “All the tracks are helpful for learning.”
The Bush’s Beans 200 is the 18th stop on the 20- race ARCA season.
