NASCAR: Briscoe wins Xfinity race at BMS

Ross Chastain worked around Cindric en route to his fifth second-place effort of the season. That was a hollow reward for Chastain, who was openly emotional in post-race interviews.

“It’s tough fighting for everything,” Chastain said. “I want this so bad. I want to be in this sport and win races. I know second is great and I know that I should be so happy.

“I mean it’s Bristol. There a lot of things I could have done different, and I didn’t get it done.”

Chastain lost momentum with 11 laps to go after making contact with Cindric’s car in a side-by-side battle on the backstretch.

“I knew we were really close, but I didn’t know that would be the pass for the win,” Chastain said.

Cindric settled for third, with Harrison Burton and pole-sitter Justin Allgaier completing the top five.

Before the race, track officials applied a new round of the PJ1 (TrackBite) traction compound to the lower groove of the racing surface. That’s where all the top cars stayed while also attempting to navigate lapped traffic.

Entering the night, Allgaier had won three of the past six races.