NASCAR BRIEFS: BMS and Food City extend deal

Food City and Bristol Motor Speedway have renewed their three decades long partnership highlighted by two marquee event entitlements, the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race and the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

As part of the multi-year agreement, the Food City Dirt Race will be held under the lights on April 17, Easter weekend in 2022, and the Food City 300 has been the Xfinity Series regular season finale in recent years during the Bristol Night Race weekend in September.

The relationship will celebrate a milestone 30th anniversary in 2022, the second longest NASCAR event entitlement in the sport’s history, behind the Coca-Coca 600 at BMS sister track Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

“We are so blessed to have amazing partners like Food City that have become more like family than business colleagues throughout the years,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “We will celebrate a special milestone of 30 wonderful years with Food City in 2022 and it is fitting that we are extending this multi-year agreement.

“To Steve Smith and all of the employees at Food City we appreciate all of their efforts and support over the years, and we look forward to the next chapter of this long-lasting relationship.”