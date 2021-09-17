 Skip to main content
NASCAR BRIEFS: BMS and Food City extend deal
NASCAR BRIEFS: BMS and Food City extend deal

  Updated
BMS and Food City

Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway and Food City President and CEO Steve Smith present a signed agreement that extends Food City’s sponsorships in the Cup Series race in the spring and Xfinity Series race in the fall.

 DAVID CRIGGER / BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Food City and Bristol Motor Speedway have renewed their three decades long partnership highlighted by two marquee event entitlements, the NASCAR Cup Series Food City Dirt Race and the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race.

As part of the multi-year agreement, the Food City Dirt Race will be held under the lights on April 17, Easter weekend in 2022, and the Food City 300 has been the Xfinity Series regular season finale in recent years during the Bristol Night Race weekend in September.

The relationship will celebrate a milestone 30th anniversary in 2022, the second longest NASCAR event entitlement in the sport’s history, behind the Coca-Coca 600 at BMS sister track Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina.

“We are so blessed to have amazing partners like Food City that have become more like family than business colleagues throughout the years,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “We will celebrate a special milestone of 30 wonderful years with Food City in 2022 and it is fitting that we are extending this multi-year agreement.

“To Steve Smith and all of the employees at Food City we appreciate all of their efforts and support over the years, and we look forward to the next chapter of this long-lasting relationship.”

DRAG RACING

Bristol Dragway returns to familiar date

The NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals at Bristol Dragway will return to its traditional Father’s Day weekend spot on the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule, June 17-19.

NHRA officials released the entire 22-event 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series schedule on Thursday.

