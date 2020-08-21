NASCAR: BMS will have fans for September races

Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced Friday afternoon that a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend the September 18 Food City Xfinity Series event and the Sept. 19 Night Race.
“We anticipate a similar crowd size to July’s NASCAR All-Star Race for Saturday’s event, and we will reduce capacity further for Friday night’s race,” said BMS executive vice president and general manager Jerry Caldwell.
Tickets are now on sale. But according to BMS, exact attendance figures will vary based on group sizes and placing guests in a safe socially distanced manner.
BMS received approval to host up to 30,000 fans for the July 15 All-Star race. According to an unofficial estimate, that event attracted a crowd of 22,000 in its debut at Bristol.
The racing program at BMS will actually begin on Thursday, Sept. 17 with a doubleheader involving the NASCAR Truck and ARCA Menard series, but no fans will be allowed for those races. The UNOH 200 Truck event will serve as the playoff opener for that series.
In a press release, BMS officials said the Sept. 18-19 races will be conducted under the same protocols and guidelines that were in place for the All-Star Race.
Masks must be worn in common areas such as gates, concessions, restrooms and concourse areas. Fans can remove their masks once they are in their socially-distanced grandstand seats.
But in a change from July, all fans entering the stadium both nights will have their temperatures screened. Any fan recording a temperature of 100.4 degrees or above will be taken to a cooling area for evaluation.
Between the Friday and Saturday night races, cleaning and sanitation crews will disinfect all spectator areas, including grandstands, concourses, suites, restrooms and gate entry areas.
“We are thrilled that fans will be joining us this September for both the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and Food City 300,” said Caldwell in a prepared statement. “We realize hosting major events here with fans during these unprecedented times comes with great responsibility.
“We will continue to be steadfast in our execution of our protocols and modified procedures to ensure these events are as safe as possible for everyone involved.”
The Night Race will serve as the cut-off event in the first round of the Cup Playoffs, with the championship field being reduced from 16 to 12 drivers.
The Night Race will start at 7:30, while the Food City 300 is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start. Both events will be shown on NBCSN.
“The opportunity to safely welcome back a limited number of guests for the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race in Bristol Motor Speedway history is certainly a privilege that our team doesn’t take for granted,” Caldwell said.
“Our extensive plan that we used successfully in July during the NASCAR All-Star Race, which has been utilized as a blueprint recently by other sports leagues in their planning to conduct live events, definitely meets or exceeds all recommended state and local guidelines.”
During a Tuesday press conference in Knoxville, University of Tennessee athletic director Phillip Fulmer and Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee mentioned that UT staff had consulted with BMS on the safety protocols used during the All-Star Race.
Fulmer also said that he anticipates that UT will have 25 percent seating capacity for games at Neyland Stadium this season.
Bristol Motor Speedway’s modified event procedures and protocols have been shared with medical experts, local and state officials, and in coordination with NASCAR.
“We remain in constant communication with local and state leaders and NASCAR about our safety plan and we’ll continue to carefully work with them to ensure we’re doing everything we can to keep our customers, participants, employees and surrounding communities safe,” Caldwell said.
All ticketing transactions will be conducted digitally to reduce touch points, while social distancing will be in place for all grandstand seats and encouraged for fans at all times.
Enhanced cleaning and sanitation will be conducted in high-touch, high-traffic public areas, with hand-sanitizer stations available throughout the facility.
If needed, masks will be provided to fans upon entry to the facility. Fans will be allowed to bring in one clear bag with food and beverages. Coolers will be prohibited to reduce checkpoint contact between spectators and speedway staff.
Also on Friday, it was announced that the Sept. 10-12 Richmond Raceway program for the Truck, Xfinity and Cup series will be held without fans.
In a setback to several short track teams and racers around far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee on Friday, Martinsville Speedway officials revealed that the Sept. 26 ValleyStar Credit Union 300 has been canceled due to the impact of the pandemic. That event is billed as the nation’s largest Late Model race, with over 100 competitors usually involved.
In another note of interest for Bristol Motor Speedway fans, the 2021 NASCAR schedule still has not been released. That announcement, including the status of the All-Star Race, should come within the next month.
