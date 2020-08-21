NASCAR: BMS will have fans for September races

But in a change from July, all fans entering the stadium both nights will have their temperatures screened. Any fan recording a temperature of 100.4 degrees or above will be taken to a cooling area for evaluation.

Between the Friday and Saturday night races, cleaning and sanitation crews will disinfect all spectator areas, including grandstands, concourses, suites, restrooms and gate entry areas.

“We are thrilled that fans will be joining us this September for both the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race and Food City 300,” said Caldwell in a prepared statement. “We realize hosting major events here with fans during these unprecedented times comes with great responsibility.

“We will continue to be steadfast in our execution of our protocols and modified procedures to ensure these events are as safe as possible for everyone involved.”

The Night Race will serve as the cut-off event in the first round of the Cup Playoffs, with the championship field being reduced from 16 to 12 drivers.

The Night Race will start at 7:30, while the Food City 300 is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start. Both events will be shown on NBCSN.