NASCAR: BMS, Nashville Speedway exploring potential agreement

Bristol Motor Speedway is exploring a potential agreement with Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and the track also announced on Monday the addition of seven classes to the inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals.

The discussion between BMS and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway would include management of the track potentially being taken over by Bristol Motor Speedway, shifting financial responsibilities for track renovations and maintenance to BMS and the generation of additional revenue to the city through lease, rent and shared-event-revenue agreements.

A successful agreement would preserve and upgrade the facility in the Music City that dates back to 1904 and would likely attract NASCAR-level racing events to the track. Proposed improvements include noise mitigation, safety upgrades, more seating and the addition of auxiliary facilities.

“The racetrack can stop being a financial drain on taxpayers,” Nashville mayor John Cooper said in a press release. “Instead, it can generate positive cash flow and help fund community improvements at the racetrack, at the Fairgrounds and at Fair Park. This historic site can be a great, long-term asset for the community and the city. Bristol Motor Speedway, with their experience, is an ideal partner to help achieve those goals.”