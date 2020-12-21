NASCAR: BMS, Nashville Speedway exploring potential agreement

Bristol Motor Speedway is exploring a potential agreement with Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and the track also announced on Monday the addition of seven classes to the inaugural Bristol Dirt Nationals.
The discussion between BMS and Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway would include management of the track potentially being taken over by Bristol Motor Speedway, shifting financial responsibilities for track renovations and maintenance to BMS and the generation of additional revenue to the city through lease, rent and shared-event-revenue agreements.
A successful agreement would preserve and upgrade the facility in the Music City that dates back to 1904 and would likely attract NASCAR-level racing events to the track. Proposed improvements include noise mitigation, safety upgrades, more seating and the addition of auxiliary facilities.
“The racetrack can stop being a financial drain on taxpayers,” Nashville mayor John Cooper said in a press release. “Instead, it can generate positive cash flow and help fund community improvements at the racetrack, at the Fairgrounds and at Fair Park. This historic site can be a great, long-term asset for the community and the city. Bristol Motor Speedway, with their experience, is an ideal partner to help achieve those goals.”
The Bristol Dirt Nationals will be held on March 15-20 at the world’s fastest half-mile and seven additional classes from multiple sanctioning bodies will join the Super Late Models and round out the weeklong extravaganza.
The mega showcase of dirt track racing will feature many of the most highly-decorated competitors from across the United States with heavy participation expected from the East and Southeast and a large contingent of drivers traveling to Thunder Valley from the Midwest.
The powerful Super Late Models will headline the event and will run full shows on both Friday and Saturday nights, with the marquee $50,000-to-win 50-lap grand finale on Saturday night.
Other classes to take part in the festivities include Modifieds, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, 602 and 604 Late Models (crate engine packages), Hornets (compacts) and Open Modifieds.
Due to pit space considerations, all supporting divisions will be limited to 150 entries per class. The Super Late Models will not have an entry cap.
