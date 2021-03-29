NASCAR AT BMS: Truex takes win in Trucks race

BRISTOL, Tenn. – On Monday morning, NASCAR Cup Series regular Martin Truex Jr. said he wasn’t sure what to expect from his first Truck series start in over 15 years.

A few hours later, Truex was celebrating after winning the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

“This is unbelievable, really,” Truex said. “I guess they had to put dirt on Bristol to get me back in Victory Lane. It’s been a long time.”

There was nothing cheap about the Truex breakthrough. He led 105 of the 150 laps and was pulling away at the finish.

“That was a blast,” Truex said. “I wanted to run this race so I could get more experience for the Cup car. We got out there in practice and it felt really good. I was having a lot of fun, so I was just working with my guys and telling them what I needed.”

Truex got some extra help when runner-up Ben Rhodes missed a shift on the final restart.

“We were running [Truex] back down in the final few laps, but I just had the worst restart in my life,” Rhodes said. “Bummer for my guys. That was the closest I’ve been to winning here at Bristol. My guys gave me a great truck. I’m just a little angry at myself. I really think I could have brought them home a trophy.”