NASCAR AT BMS: Truex takes win in Trucks race

BRISTOL, Tenn. – On Monday morning, NASCAR Cup Series regular Martin Truex Jr. said he wasn’t sure what to expect from his first Truck series start in over 15 years.
A few hours later, Truex was celebrating after winning the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.
“This is unbelievable, really,” Truex said. “I guess they had to put dirt on Bristol to get me back in Victory Lane. It’s been a long time.”
There was nothing cheap about the Truex breakthrough. He led 105 of the 150 laps and was pulling away at the finish.
“That was a blast,” Truex said. “I wanted to run this race so I could get more experience for the Cup car. We got out there in practice and it felt really good. I was having a lot of fun, so I was just working with my guys and telling them what I needed.”
Truex got some extra help when runner-up Ben Rhodes missed a shift on the final restart.
“We were running [Truex] back down in the final few laps, but I just had the worst restart in my life,” Rhodes said. “Bummer for my guys. That was the closest I’ve been to winning here at Bristol. My guys gave me a great truck. I’m just a little angry at myself. I really think I could have brought them home a trophy.”
One of the most impressive performances was authored by Raphael Lessard. After starting from the No. 29 position in the 40-truck field, Lessard rallied to finish third.
It was the best effort of the season for Lessard. Not bad for a guy with no experience on dirt.
“I had so much fun,” Lessard said. “Coming from the back, it was pretty hard to pass. You had to wait for people to make mistakes, but I loved this. Slipping and sliding. It was a blast. “
Todd Gilliland and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top five.
Following a weekend marred by rain, mud and flooding all around the Bristol area, there was a not a cloud in the sky Monday.
That formula translated into a dry and slick track racing surface. It was a dramatic contrast from the start of heat racing on Saturday evening when truck drivers were forced into the pits after just one lap due to the accumulation of mud on the windshields and grilles on their trucks.
Instead of muddy mayhem, Monday’s opening lap featured side-by-side drama with drivers sliding into the corners. There were no cautions until lap 12 when Tanner Gray was involved in a spin.
Near the end of the second stage, there were a series of spins as drivers continually searched for grip. The race featured a total of 15 cautions, with the last stoppage coming on lap 133.
Parker Kligerman started from the No. 16 position in the No. 75 Food Country USA Chevrolet for the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports team and finished eighth. A two-time winner on dirt in the ARCA Series, Kligerman moved up four positions by lap 25 and just missed a multi-truck wreck just before the end of stage one at lap 40.
Following the race, Kligerman expressed his frustration via Twitter.
“Dang felt like we should have been better than that,” Kligerman said. “I want to win so badly for this team here at Bristol.”
Tempers flared shortly after the start of the second stage when pole-sitter John Hunter Nemechek spun out and was collected by two other trucks. After climbing from his truck, Nemechek gestured with a bow and mock applause to Matt Crafton when the three-time series champion drove by.
Crafton and Nemechek then engaged in a heated debate over their radios.
“Matt just flat ran over me,” Nemechek said. “That will be in the memory banks for sure.”
Nemechek was also peeved at Derek Kraus, who slammed into the Nemechek moments after the original incident.
“I guess him and his spotter both need a pair of glasses, so I’ll have those for him at Richmond,” said Nemechek, referring to the next Truck race on April 17.
Kyle Larson could sympathize with Nemechek. The dirt racing expert slammed into the back of the slowed Mike Marlar truck with 50 laps remaining and was forced to exit the race.
“I committed to running the top and thought I was going to get a lot of spots. There was somebody parked there and I got hit by another truck,” Larson said. “Our truck wasn’t great, but we were making adjustments on it.”
Six Cup regulars competed in the race. Bubba Wallace finished in the No. 11 spot, with Kevin Harvick in 15th.
Truex produced the third straight Truck win for Kyle Busch Motorsports.
“I kept thinking if I was going to get a flat tire or something stupid,” Truex said. “This [No. 51] truck is used to being in Victory Lane. There was a lot of pressure there, but I’m glad we could get it done. “
