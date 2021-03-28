NASCAR AT BMS: Larson, Elliott ready to get down and dirty

“We’ve had super eventful races whether it’s me making mistakes, putting us in bad positions, damage or breaking a motor,” Elliott said. “I feel like our cars have been strong. We just haven’t put the results together and had a smooth event so far.”

Another veteran dirt racer to watch today is Austin Dillon. The driver of the famed No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet swept his two starts in the 604 Late Model division of the Bristol Dirt Nationals last weekend.

“I had a blast,” Dillon said. “A lot of people were pessimistic going into the week like, ‘Is this going work? Is the track going to stay together?’ The guys did a great job with the track. I think we can put on a really good show with the Cup cars.”

What will be the key to success today?

“You have to be comfortable with change because the track changes throughout the race and to be good at it, you have to search constantly,” Dillon said. “Even when you’re the leader, you can’t just get in a line and think that line is going to win you the race.

“We’re going 250 laps on a dirt track. After 25, the dirt track changes drastically with a lot of cars out on it. The team that is willing to change and move will be the best by the end of it.”

All tickets for the Food City Dirt Race will be honored today. Truck Race Dirt ticketholders will be allowed to stay for the Cup race but may need to relocate to another seat for social distancing if their Truck seat has been sold to a different fan for the Cup race. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.