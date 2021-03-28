NASCAR AT BMS: Larson, Elliott ready to get down and dirty

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The dirt showcase at Bristol Motor Speedway has been reset for today.
Following another round of rain Sunday morning coupled with flood warnings, NASCAR officials decided at 12:19 p.m. to postpone both the Cup and Truck races until Monday.
Action will begin at noon with the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, with the Food City Dirt Race to follow at 4 p.m. The Truck race will be televised on FS1 and FOX will show the Cup event.
After persistent rains washed out all the heats and the Truck race Saturday night, the rain never really stopped until Sunday afternoon.
BMS campers were contending with high waters and closed parking lots, while NASCAR drivers and crew chief were dealing with unstable track conditions due to the mud.
According to Food City Dirt Race favorite Kyle Larson, the ongoing dilemma at Bristol can be traced to several factors.
“This is a makeshift track in the mountains, and it is always raining in the spring,” Larson said.
Larson, who drives for Hendrick Motorsports, has won at small and large dirt tracks across the country. He urged fans to look at the big picture.
“People need to understand this is not how dirt racing is and I think they need to try and appreciate how hard this is to pull off. I don’t think it is a black eye on Bristol or dirt for Cup,” Larson said.
“Sure, there’s a lot of other dirt tracks we can run on that have really good dirt and a great track prep crew that knows the track, but a lot of work went into making it happen here and I still think it can be a great event because Bristol was awesome last week.”
Defending NASCAR Cup champion Chase Elliott, who joined Larson in the Super Late Model portion of the Bristol Dirt Nationals last weekend at BMS, also see the potential in exposing NASCAR to a new segment of fans.
“I think this race is great for the sport,” said Elliott via a Zoom conference. “From a driver’s perspective, I’m excited about it.
“I feel like there’s more excitement than if it would have been a normal Bristol spring race. There’s been a lot more hype about it and the guys in the shop have been excited. The unknown is the most intriguing thing about the weekend whether you’re a fan, a driver or crew member.”
Elliott learned about the unknown elements of dirt racing last week at BMS when his car smacked the wall following a multi-car wreck.
“I didn’t hit that hard, fortunately,” Elliott said. “Obviously the track is the same, so I thought it was worth our time to come up here.”
Entering today’s race, Elliott ranks 10th in Cup standings with just two top-10 finishes.
“We’ve had super eventful races whether it’s me making mistakes, putting us in bad positions, damage or breaking a motor,” Elliott said. “I feel like our cars have been strong. We just haven’t put the results together and had a smooth event so far.”
Another veteran dirt racer to watch today is Austin Dillon. The driver of the famed No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet swept his two starts in the 604 Late Model division of the Bristol Dirt Nationals last weekend.
“I had a blast,” Dillon said. “A lot of people were pessimistic going into the week like, ‘Is this going work? Is the track going to stay together?’ The guys did a great job with the track. I think we can put on a really good show with the Cup cars.”
What will be the key to success today?
“You have to be comfortable with change because the track changes throughout the race and to be good at it, you have to search constantly,” Dillon said. “Even when you’re the leader, you can’t just get in a line and think that line is going to win you the race.
“We’re going 250 laps on a dirt track. After 25, the dirt track changes drastically with a lot of cars out on it. The team that is willing to change and move will be the best by the end of it.”
All tickets for the Food City Dirt Race will be honored today. Truck Race Dirt ticketholders will be allowed to stay for the Cup race but may need to relocate to another seat for social distancing if their Truck seat has been sold to a different fan for the Cup race. Tickets will not be sold at the gate.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544