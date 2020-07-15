BRISTOL, Tenn. - After working commercial construction pretty much non-stop since the coronavirus changed the world in March, Evan Foust was ready for a break.
How about a trip to Bristol?
“I have been working every day since this stuff started,” said Foust, a resident of Keedysville, Maryland, who traveled to Tennessee with his best friend. “If I am going to get it, I am going to get it.
“It is not going away, they can’t cure it so if they are going to let me come and watch an All-Star Race at Bristol, I am here.”
He wasn’t alone. An estimated 22,000 spectators gathered at Bristol Motor Speedway on a hot Wednesday evening, the first time the sport’s premier spectacle had been held on the legendary high banks referred to as the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”
“All the NASCAR guys always say if you are going to come to a race come to Bristol at night,” Foust said. “They are having the All-Star Race at Bristol at night and it is the first time they are letting fans in the stands in basically six months. I am here. Just the historic moment of it is pretty cool too.”
Foust was taking it all in prior to heading to his socially-distanced seat in a facility that normally holds nearly 150,000.
“I have never been here,” he said. “I think it is awesome. I think it is crazy how it is built on the side of a hill, it is pretty cool.”
Foust joined the rest of those fans in wearing his face mask, staying a safe distance away from others and there was plenty of hand sanitizer available for all.
“I am definitely happy to come down here and I don’t have any apprehension about it at all,” said Foust, of making the trip to Bristol with the midst of a pandemic. “Everybody seems pretty cool to me. I don’t see any problem with it.
“Try to be safe about it. Wear your mask if you are around people and have a good time.”
It’s safe to say most did, including Bristol resident Aaron Eads, who had picked Kyle Busch prior to the All-Star race, but Busch finished second to Chase Elliott, who captured the $1 million first place prize.
“I am pretty happy about it being here in town,” Eads said “I like the All-Star race, I go over to Charlotte a lot.”
Another first-timer in Bristol was Joe McClure, a resident of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He has been to numerous tracks across the nation, but had never landed in Bristol.
Mark Bristol off his bucket list.
“My friend has been coming down here for 20 years,” McClure said. “He made me come here.”
He expected it to be worth the trip, excited to get to his socially-distanced seat for the NASCAR Open, and later the NASCAR All-Star Race.
“I have been to Indy, Charlotte - we were there in May,” said McClure, who was wearing a No. 2 mask in support of Brad Keselowski, who placed fourth in the All-Star race. “The Brickyard ain’t what it used to be, but it’s good. That is right out my back yard. I have been to Michigan. My first time here though.”
Ditto for Foust, who didn’t seem all that concerned about a virus that seems to have a mind of its own. He wasn’t surprised to see plenty more like him making the trip to Bristol.
“I think people just want to go about doing their business,” he said. “If you are worried about it don’t come. If you aren’t worried about it, then come.”
It was the largest audience for a sporting event since the coronavirus shut so much down in March. Perhaps the only threat to being the largest event of any kind since then were some of the protests that have taken place in recent weeks.
“If they can do it, we can do it,” Foust said. “They can go protest, I can come to the race and watch the race. That is how I feel about it.”
No wonder Foust was ready, like so many others, for a much-deserved break in the mountains of Northeast Tennessee.
“I have been out there [working] every day,” Foust said. “This is a good time to come down here, no traffic, you are not crowded in the stands, perfect if you ask me.”
