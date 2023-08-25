LEBANON, Va. – It was a busy summer for Peyton Musick of the Honaker Tigers.

In addition to attending three passing camps at NCAA Division I schools, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound junior quarterback spent countless hours lobbing passes to his younger brother Avery and other Honaker teammates.

That routine paid off Thursday as the Tigers rolled to a 52-7 victory over the Lebanon Pioneers in the annual Coal Bowl.

The defensive game plan for Lebanon centered around applying pressure on the Honaker quarterback. Musick was prepared.

“We knew they wanted to force me to get out of the pocket because that’s what they did last year,” Peyton Musick said. “I practiced a lot on scrambling this week and my receivers did a great job of getting where they needed to be tonight.”

On the first play from scrimmage, Peyton hit 6-1 senior Parker Bandy for a 55-yard score after Bandy worked behind the secondary.

With Musick passing reading the defense and finding his receivers on rollouts, Honaker rolled up a 52-0 halftime advantage.

Musick completed 14 of 20 passes for 211 yards and four scores over thoe first two quarters.

Bandy caught two of those TD passes, while Avery Musick collected the other two. Avery is a 6-3 sophomore.

“I’m comfortable with all my receivers, including my running back,” Peyton said. “Avery and I play in the backyard all the time and he’s one for my favorite targets on third and long, but we all practiced together this summer.”

Just how good is Peyton Musick?

“He’s very good,” Avery said. “Ever since around age seven, we’ve played football, watched football and talked football all the time. And we have an insane amount of fun during games.”

The entire second half featured a running clock.

Lebanon edged Honaker 19-13 last season behind freshman quarterback Mike Reece, but the drama was over fast on Thursday.

“We came out the short end of the stick in this game last year. Our kids wanted to start this season off right, and they executed the game plan. This is big,” Honaker coach Todd Tiller said.

Tiller is a fan of the passing game, so he took delight in the exploits of Peyton Musick and his deep cast of receivers.

“We like the quick strike approach and we’re able to throw it,” Tiller said. “The play of our line on offense and defense was a key. We gave time for Peyton to work and we put pressure on Lebanon. A lot of people talk about Reece, but Peyton is excellent.”

Aidan Lowe added spice to the Honaker party. The 5-10, 175-pound senior rushed for 129 yards and score on just six carries and returned a punt for a score. Lowe also led the defensive effort along with 6-2, 275-pound senior lineman Tyler Cole.

Facing consistent pressure, Reece completed 12 of 22 passes for 120 yards but the 6-3 sophomore did connect with fellow sophomore Toby Baker for a 26-yard score.

Six-foot-two senior Carter Dillon contributed 22 yards rushing for Lebanon.

“Honaker is a good team and they’re expected to go a long way this season. They just took us out behind the woodshed tonight and gave us an old-fashioned butt whipping,” Lebanon coach Darrell Taylor said. “Honaker’s quarterback did a good job, and we didn’t do a lot to help ourselves. We’re just so inexperienced, plus we're green as far as knowledge of the game.”

Tiller hopes that Thursday’s game was just a preview of what his quarterback can accomplish this season.

“Peyton works his butt off every day and has really developed his skills,” Tiller said.

Honaker 22 30 0 0-52

Lebanon 0 0 0 7-7

Scoring Summary

HON – Bandy 55 pass from P. Musick (P. Musick run)

HON – A. Musick 2 pass from P. Musick (pass failed)

HON – A. Musick 33 pass from P. Musick (Lowe run)

HON – Lowe 7 run (Lowe run)

HON – Bandy 7 pass from P. Musick (pass failed)

HON - P. Musick 18 run (Lowe run)

HON – Lowe 75 punt return (Musick run)

LEB – Baker 26 pass from Reece (Dillon kick

Team Stats

First Downs: H 16, L 13; Rushes-Yards: 25-200, L 28-32; Passing Yards: H 225, L 125; Comp-Att.-Int.: H 16-25-0, L 13-23-1; Fumbles-Lost: H 3-0, L 4-2; Penalties-Yards: H 11-110, L 3-13; Punts-Average: H 0-0, L 4-28

