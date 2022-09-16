Music, racing a perfect mix for Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. – It seemed like old times Friday at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The campgrounds featured lively debates on grassroots racing, the souvenir stands were busy and the crowd for the Food City 300 NASCAR Xfinity event was large.

Welcome back to the Mayberry version of NASCAR.

Just one week ago, thousands of music fans jammed downtown Bristol for an eclectic three-day music festival dubbed the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.

Bristol is designated as the Birthplace of Country Music for good reason, but the motorsports heritage runs just as deep in the green hills of Northeast Tennessee.

With its massive banking and relentlessly high speeds, BMS has long been regarded as one of the top proving grounds in motorsports.

Superheroes like Dale Earnhardt and Darrell Waltrip crafted some of the most magical memories in the history of the sport here through a mix of grit and raw skill.

Just like the Rhythm & Roots Reunion, NASCAR fans make long and expensive pilgrimages to Bristol soak in the ear-splitting ambience at the 160,000-seat BMS Thunderdome.

Many of the NASCAR true believers return to the same grandstand seats and camping site to renew old friendships and share elaborate pre-race meals. This circle will not be broken.

After three preliminary acts, the main event unfolds tonight with the Bristol Night Race and the stakes will be high.

In the debut for the revolutionary Next Gen car on the BMS concrete, the Playoff field will be reduced from 16 drivers to 12.

Can Kevin Harvick advance with a win? Can Kyle Busch continue his BMS mastery? Will drivers be able to execute passes on the outside line of the track?

All those topics will be fodder for the usual Saturday morning breakfast routine in the expansive campgrounds.

For the first time in a while at Bristol, the weather forecast is perfect. And more fans continue to arrive.

This little city with one of the world’s biggest stadiums is set for another grassroots reunion.

Instead of guitars and banjos, the soundtrack will be racing engines.

Just call it Mayberry on steroids.