COEBURN, Va. – Rye Cove softball pitcher Eden Muncy is only 5-foot-4 and 130 pounds, but the junior right-hander continues to come up big in key games.

In Thursday’s Cumberland District showdown against the Eastside Spartans, Muncy recorded 10 strikeouts and allowed just seven hits as the Eagles took a 4-1 decision before an overflow crowd.

“That was a tough one,” Muncy said. “I knew a lot of people would be here today. Eastside wanted to beat us, so we had to stay locked in.”

Relying on her trusty rise ball, Muncy (12-0) entered the night with 134 strikeouts and 0.34 earned run average. She navigated out of several jams Thursday while never losing her composure during the two hour and 20-minute high-stakes drama.

“I struggled with some pitches at times, but I was able to dig down and come back hard,” Muncy said.

Since 2017, Muncy has developed her deceptive rise ball technique under the tutelage of pitching coach and Rye Cove assistant Mark Byington. A rise ball is thrown with an upward trajectory and with backspin in order to impart a rising motion.

“I pray everyday that the Lord will make me talker because I could gain a lot more speed I could lengthen my stride,” Muncy said. “I just work to generate power through my arm speed.”

First-year Rye Cove coach Nick Hood admires the tenacity of his ace.

“Eden comes at batters,” Hood said. “She has to pitch that way because of her size, but she’s strong.”

The Eagles collected nine hits against a pair of Eastside pitchers, as junior Gracie Turner, sophomore Kenzie Hood and junior Montana Dillow each collected a pair of hits.

“This a huge win,” Coach Hood said. “Anytime you come to Coeburn to face Eastside, it’s tough.”

Kenzie Hood, who entered the night with a .574 batting average and 26 RBIs, drove in two runs.

After going scoreless through the first three innings, Rye Cove began to time Eastside starter Braelyn Hall on the second team through the lineup.

“Hall has a very good changeup, so we just had to wait on it,” Hood said.

Kenzie Hood and Muncy are teammates the Southwest Virginia Shockers travel softball team. Naturally, Hood was happy when Muncy decided to transfer from Thomas Walker to Rye Cove this season.

“Eden is very good and that rise ball is a pretty hard to hit,” Hood said. “We played against here and she’s a family friend.”

Was the transfer smooth for Muncy?

“I love it here at Rye Cove. It’s really a family and everyone treats each other with love,” Muncy said.

Eastside coach Suzi Atwood was pleased with the effort of her squad.

“We had a lot of opportunities and I thought we played well with this little team from one town,” Atwood said. “Our little bunch has played together just this year. They are young, but getting better and that’s all we can ask for.”

The Eastside roster includes one senior in Reagan McCoy.

Maya Durham and Taylor Clay each had two hits for Eastside. The Spartans have lost a pair of Cumberland games to Rye Cove and lost once to J.I. Burton.

“I thought we got a little excited late in the game and swung at some balls we shouldn’t have but we put the ball in play a lot,” Atwood said.

Is the 18-0 record the best start in program history for Rye Cove?

“I think so,” Coach Hood said. “All the girls have done a great job.”