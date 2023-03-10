BRISTOL, Va. — To hear Hal Mumme tell it, he’s never worked a day on a football field.

“I never looked at football as work,” said Mumme, one of the innovators of the Air Raid Offense and known by many as the ‘godfather’ of the modern passing game. “I was fortunate in that what I wanted to do for a living, I never saw it as work. My grandfather was a farmer and he died at 76 digging fence posts. Now that was work.”

Mumme didn’t dig posts, but he did call post patterns, among numerous other passing plays that are part of the Air Raid Offense, a unique pass-first, quick-strike attack that was devised from a variety of sources when football wasn’t the most popular sport in the land.

“Football in the mid-80s, we were losing the sport. We were getting beat out by the NBA in terms of young kids’ perceptions when they were 15 and 16 years old,” said Mumme, son, Matt, is now the offensive coordinator at Colorado State. “My own son came home and told me he wanted to be Michael Jordan. I said, ‘yeah, right, that probably isn’t going to happen’ but that was the popular thing to do. I think now you look at the great quarterbacks that we have got that are very athletic and they can run it and throw it. A lot of those kids back in the 80s were trying to play basketball, not football because it wasn’t fun. This is fun.”

***

Fun is what football — or any sport — should be all about. Mumme and several other speakers shared their stories during the Stan Bedwell Air Raid Clinic on Friday and Saturday, a two-day event that drew nearly 100 coaches to Bristol and many more through video transmissions. Bedwell, who earned Hall of Fame status playing football in Europe, helped organize the event with Mumme serving as keynote speaker on Saturday. Long-time collegiate offensive lineman line coach Mike Markuson — who spent the last two seasons with Deion Sanders at Jackson State — served in that role on Friday night.

“It is the way you reach more people. Stan has done a great job setting this one up. He has got a great attendance for a first-year class,” said Mumme, who also runs Air Raid Certified, a 17-lecture course with three tests that is meant to improve resumes and help coaches get jobs, a formula that has reached more than 900 entrants since 2020. “A lot of people in this area are interested in what we do so we will have fun talking about it and listen to everyone else talk about it.”

***

Mumme, who first began his remarkable coaching career in 1986, recounted numerous anecdotes from his coaching days, beginning with his early days at a Texas high school when the four best athletes in the school played everything but football.

“The reason we did the offense was because it was fun,” said Mumme, who has coached at every level of the sport, including seven college head coaching positions, highlighted by a four-year stint at Kentucky. “I set them down and I said, ‘Why don’t ya’ll play football, you play everything else, soccer, baseball, track’ and they said football is not fun. We set out to make out to make football fun. Those four kids, three years later when I left, all four of them were all-district and one of them was an all-state player.”

That fun continued at Iowa Wesleyan, where he was joined by another coaching legend in Mike Leach, who coined the phrase Air Raid. Mumme picked up plenty of followers along the way who have shared his beliefs with their own programs, either as players, assistants or head coaches at various levels of the game.

“We kind of accomplished that there and then we went to Iowa Wesleyan and got to do it on the college level and that is where I hired Mike Leach and he joined me and we did it for 10 years together,” Mumme said. “The whole goal was to make it fun. I think the reason it has taken off is there are so many people that played for me, Dana Holgorsen (now head coach at Houston), Bill Breidenbach (OL coach at Oklahoma) and Sonny Dykes (TCU head coach) and all those people that played with us. The reason is they loved it so much, they wanted to emulate because it was so much fun to do. It was not like drudgery or work.”

How did he make it work? Check out the cover of the S.C. Gwynne classic novel “The Perfect Pass” on Mumme’s life and the cover uses the word “genius” to describe the 70-year coach.

“I am not sure genius and a football coach should be in the same sentence, but they thought it would sell books,” Mumme said. “Albert Einstein said genius is the complicated made simple.”

In reality, that defines the Air Raid. Leach devised his own offense from observing others, including LaVell Edwards, Darrel “Mouse” Davis and Bill Walsh, who was also commonly referred to as a genius while with the San Francisco 49ers.

“I can’t say I invented it. I blatantly stole it from Mouse Davis and Bill Walsh and people like that,” he said. “We just gleamed together all these ideas and put them in our package. We tried to make it as simple as possible to teach it. I think that is probably the allure of the Air Raid is the simplicity of it...The Air Raid has always been more of a philosophy than a playbook. I think people put their own spin to it which is fine. I am flattered they want to do something similar.”

Mumme credits those coaches and others for being willing to share their visions. Mumme, who has also served as a head college coach at Valdosta State, Southeastern Louisiana, New Mexico State, McMurry and Belhaven, followed their lead.

“They all shared freely with us so we just decided to return the favor and that is why we never had closed workouts. Coaches were always welcome to come and visit,” Mumme said. “I think that is the reason it has spread so much. There is a lot of places you go where they won’t let you sit in on the meetings, you can’t talk to the coaches, if you get to see practice you only get to stand in one little area. We never wanted to have that kind of atmosphere. We never felt like we were hiding very much. There is only so many ways you can line up 11 people. People overcomplicate this, it is a lot simplier than you think it is.”

He also picked up plenty from Don Coryell, who devised the popular “Air Coryell” offense with the San Diego Chargers that helped generate so much of the offense that is in today’s game.

“Their offense was a lot like ours. It was fairly simple, there wasn’t a lot of plays, but there was a lot of adjustments. The receivers learned to adjust to what they see in front of them,” Mumme said. “I always like to compare it when you watch kids in basketball and they get a 3 on 2 break, you never really know who is going to end up with the ball or who is going to score, but you are probably going to score, you can out-maneuver them.”

***

Not everyone believed in Mumme’s beliefs on offensive football. He recounted one interview that lasted about three minutes because he wasn’t going to change his ways of doing things.

“I always said the art was always more important than the venue. When I first started people wouldn’t give me a good shot. I had to coach at some pretty obscure places to be able to do what I wanted to do,” he said. “I could get a job just being a coordinator or a coach or even a head coach if I promised them I would just be conventional, but I didn’t want to do that.”

Mumme was also a quarterback guru in the way he developed his signal-callers. He was able to take signal-callers of any talent and they would thrive, especially Tim Couch, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist at Kentucky and number one overall draft pick in the NFL. He has also maintained a close relationship with his assistant coaches.

“All of that was fun, all of those guys. I think the biggest thing is the guys on those staffs, most of them became head coaches, a lot of them Power-5 head coaches,” said Mumme, of his tenure at Kentucky. “As far as wins, beating Alabama and LSU, teams they hadn’t beaten in a long time. That was a fun night. There was a lot of fun nights. Tim went from being a guy who couldn’t play when we got there that the previous staff didn’t think could play to being the number one pick in the draft and coming out as a junior. I think that was big.”

One philosophy that Mumme had to use of the entire football field, unlike when the sport was more about running inside the hash marks and rarely putting the ball in the air.

“It used to see that all the time. Twenty or or 30 years ago you would go out recruiting and you would go to a high school and you could always tell where the defense practiced because there was one puddle right in the middle of the field somewhere around the 10-yard line,” said Mumme, who also didn’t incorporate a playbook like most coaches. “We really only one in my whole career. We drew up one one time, but we never used it. It didn’t mean we didn’t draw plays up. We didn’t want to put them all in something that looked like the New York City phone book.

“Our offense is all about reps...If you have a few plays with a lot of adjustments, you practice that if you do that all the time. If you have too many plays then you can’t practice it, you can’t adjust what needs to be done.”

***

There is more to the Air Raid than just throwing the football. The offense can also be incorporated to promote the running game, where a solid offensive line is a must. No one knew that better than Mumme.

“It doesn’t matter what kind of offense you have, if you don’t have those guys you are not going to do anything,” said Mumme, who choked up in calling Leach — who died in December — like a ‘little brother to him’. “Mike gets some credit for all of that. He was my first offensive line coach in what is known as the Air Raid. He pretty much invented all the drills and the all buzzwords and all the techniques and big splits and the two-point stances. He kind of put all that together in a concise fashion so it people wanted to copy the offense they could do that and they would be able to do it.”

One topic that didn’t receive much attention at the two-day clinic was defense. That was by design. Admittedly, Mumme found defensive coordinators to handle that side of the ball, including Mike Major, Woody Widenhofer and Joe Lee Dunn.

“I have never really messed with the defense much. I have been lucky, I have had three great defensive coordinators,” he said. “All those guys were great coaches and I never assumed to know what they did. First of all, I didn’t understand it and I didn’t want to mess them up. As a head coach, if you have a guy working for you and you go in there and start suggesting stuff, they are going to do it just because you suggested it or maybe it holds them back from what their ideas are so I never wanted to do that.

“I would usually go in on Thursday and ask them to tell me what it is going to look like so if you ask me about it after the game I won’t sound as stupid. You have to find people who will do the job and that is part of being leader, just picking out the people around you. I have had it pretty well.”

***

Mumme is still active in the coaching world, staying busy in development and is part of a new spring league that will begin play in 2024.

What lies ahead for this legend of the gridiron?

“That is always up to God. I have never gotten a job I tried to get, we will see what the Lord has in mind,” said Mumme, who doesn’t have any regrets from his five decades in football. “Not really. I have been pretty blessed. You always had ups and downs, you always make mistakes, you always have things that, ‘Oh yeah, if I had not said this and stuff like that’ but not really.”

There is little doubt Mumme will long be known for his innovations on the football field, but there is only way he would like to be remembered.

“I just hope they said that his teams had fun playing the game,” he said.