It was during Arkansas native Stan Bedwell’s early days of high school that he went to War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock in the fall of 1998 to watch his beloved Razorbacks play Hal Mumme and the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks, which started 8-0 that season before Clint Stoerner’s infamous fumble aided in Tennessee’s eventual run to the national championship, defeated the Wildcats 27-20 despite Tim Couch completing 47 of 67 passes for 499 yards and three touchdowns.

Bedwell, who was then an aspiring baseball player, was in awe. Mumme and his close friend Mike Leach were running the Air Raid offense, while the Houston Nutt-coached Razorbacks countered with a more balanced attack led by running back Madre Hill behind a Mike Markuson-coached offensive line paced by legendary Arkansas tackle Brandon Burlsworth.

“When I was watching that game I was watching [Markuson’s] offensive line and running game against Coach Mumme and Coach Leach and the Air Raid,” said Bedwell, who was a high school quarterback who rarely threw the ball. “I was just blown away watching that game. Coming from a Winged-T background where we just ran the ball every play and then I am seeing them out there throwing the ball 60 or 70 times.

“I was just hooked. I was just blown away with the Air Raid. That might have my moment when I was thinking ‘I want to coach, I want to do this, this is awesome’.”

***

More than 25 years later, Bedwell is, indeed, a football coach, while also serving as Vice-President of Hal Mumme & Associates. Mumme and his son, Matt, who was a back-up quarterback for Kentucky in that 1998 game and is now the offensive coordinator at Colorado State, are some of Bedwell’s closest friends. That trio, in addition to Markuson — an assistant for Deion Sanders at Colorado — and several more speakers will be in Bristol on Friday and Saturday for the Stan Bedwell Air Raid Clinic at Delta Hotels by Marriott on Linden Drive in Bristol, Va.

“When you are in the Air Raid you are some ways always tied in and connected with somebody else,” Bedwell said. “When I think of that game alone, there were at least five speakers that are going to be at the clinic that were participating in that Arkansas-Kentucky game in Little Rock in 1998, which was my first exposure to the Air Raid.”

There are more connections to the region. Leach left Kentucky after that season to become the offensive coordinator for Bob Stoops at Oklahoma, where one of Leach’s quarterback recruits was Josh Heupel, who led the Sooners to a national championship and is now the head coach at the University of Tennessee. Leach had a successful head coaching career at Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State before dying expectedly in December. Mumme has continued to coach at the college and professional level, and Bedwell said he is currently working on a new spring football league that is slated to begin play in 2024.

“Coach Mumme is the godfather of the Air Raid, but he is really the godfather of the modern passing game and also is the first coach that was doing no-huddle all the time, which is now very common,” Bedwell said. “Maybe there have been coaches that have won more games at higher levels than Coach Mumme, but you would be hard-pressed to find a coach that has been as influential for the game as Coach Mumme...He is almost like an uncle figure or father figure, but definitely a mentor and one of my closest friends. In my future I imagine we will be working together in one form or another.”

***

Bedwell, who threw for more 37,000 yards and 450 touchdowns in becoming a European Football Hall of Famer, has served as an offensive coordinator and quarterback coach at numerous colleges and professional teams. He recently relocated to the Tri-Cities region from Los Angeles to share his knowledge of the Air Raid to the numerous high school and college programs in the region and beyond. He organized this clinic to help get out the word out and share his knowledge of the offense.

“Unless you are going to a major convention like the ACA convention or some of the Glazier Clinics, you don’t really get this level of coaches,” said Bedwell, who met Mumme years ago at an American Coaches Association clinic in Louisville, Ky. and was hired from that meeting. “We have got SEC head coaches, SEC coordinators, other DI coordinators, guys that have been coordinators in the CFL and things like that. It is a pretty cool opportunity to come and if you interested in the passing game and the Air Raid, obviously with what Coach Mumme and Coach Leach did in the South and the Mid-South with the Air Raid.

“It is a great chance to come and learn. I think it is a cool thing to come and learn from the guy that invented really the modern passing game right now that everybody is using.”

Bedwell, who ran the Air Raid as a quarterback and coach overseas, has done the same at colleges in America. He has seen how successful the offense can be, from his own experiences setting records at the Junior College levels by using the entire field, while also understanding that a team is never out of a game with this offense. For instance, Leach and Texas Tech trailed Minnesota 38-3 in the third quarter of the Insight Bowl in 2012 and rallied for a 44-41 overtime win.

“In my time in coaching I have taken a school that was the worst offense in junior college in the nation and the other one was the second worse in the nation and we turned the worst one around to the number one offense in the nation and the second worst to the second best in the nation, both in our first year doing it,” he said. “It is definitely a system you can turn things around quick.

“The other thing is it is not something that you have to base out of four or five wide receivers, which a lot of people think, or it is not something where you have to throw the ball 75 percent of the time. It is really not about run to pass ratio, it is more about that mindset, the philosophy, how you practice and it is all about repetitions. We have a certain way that we practice which is much more different than any other offense in the way you practice.

“Practice and game plan, all that is stuff, you will learn how we do that. You can carry those things in any type of offense. You can carry that into your wishbone offense that doesn’t even throw the ball. I think there are things you can pick up there.”

It definitely isn’t meant to be fancy, just effective.

“We don’t have many plays and honestly we don’t have many formations and we don’t do a lot of tags or things like that, we don’t really try to get cute with it,” Bedwell said. “It is just that we are going to do out and we are going to practice something 10,000 times, you are going to have two practices to stop us. We are not trying to out-smart you, we are just going to out-execute you. It is not about being sneaky, it is not about window dressing or tricking you or anything like that, we want our guys to be comfortable with what we do and we are going to out and execute it.

Don’t expect to see clinic speakers carrying large playbooks with them.

“The plays we run, you can turn on any NFL game or any college football game or probably go to most high schools now and you will see the Air Raid plays ran,” Bedwell said. “It is not necessarily that we are running some secret group of plays that is really special. There is more in-depth teaching of the plays that you are not going to get most places. More than anything, it is really a philosophy of mindset in how you practice and the way you game plan it and you put all that together. It is having a belief that you can score from any place on the field at any time.”

Bedwell knows that not every coach or program has the athletes or the belief in throwing the football so much, but that isn’t really necessary with the Air Raid.

“From what I have seen in the area there are a lot of teams that are running the football more than they are throwing it,” he said. “If you are a team that is running the ball 80 percent of the time you are going to be able to really improve that 20 percent of the time that you throw the football.”

***

Friday’s opening day of the clinic will begin with a welcoming event at 5 p.m., followed by the first speaker slated for 6 p.m. Markuson will be keynote speaker at 9 p.m. The clinic will continue on Saturday at 10 a.m., with Mumme serving as keynote speaker at 5 p.m.

The cost for the two-day clinic is $75 per coach or a $500 bundle for an entire coaching staff. For more information, contact Bedwell at stan.bedwell@gmail.com, via twitter @stanbedwell or by calling (260) 403-7527. A video recording option is also available for those coaches who are unable to attend at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/air-raid-clinic-2023-tickets-526886119567